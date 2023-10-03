TÜV Rheinland celebrates 30 years of promoting regulatory compliance in Mexican industries

TÜV Rheinland has established itself in Mexico as a leader in the Testing, Inspection and Certification sector.

as a leader in the Testing, Inspection and Certification sector. The company has participated in key projects within the public initiative and different sectors such as e-commerce, energy, automotive, retail, consumer goods, among others.

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, a German company specialized in quality and safety by applying standards and certification in different sectors, celebrated its thirtieth anniversary in Mexico reinforcing its leadership, innovation and service excellence with the aim of continuing to contribute to the economic development of the country.

"Commemorating this thirtieth anniversary in Mexico represents a milestone for TÜV Rheinland, since in 1993 the global company identified that there was a great market opportunity in our country and arrived with a specific service offering. Today, thanks to the work of our employees and the trust of our clients, we have increased our portfolio of solutions adapting it to the challenges that have arisen in the industries and soon we will have a great announcement that will open business opportunities in key economic sectors inside and outside the country", says Hermann Saenger, Country Manager of TÜV Rheinland Mexico.

For three decades the company has positioned itself in Mexico as a pioneer and leader in the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) industry, which has a worldwide value of approximately 200 billion dollars and generates one million jobs around the world. In Mexico, the main sectors that TÜV Rheinland serves are automotive, electronics, petroleum, agriculture and food, construction, railways, telecommunications, among others.

TÜV Rheinland has specialized collaborators in the different national and international norms and standards, which are distributed throughout the country attending projects for strategic clients. Thanks to the work of its professionals, the company has obtained several accreditations during these thirty years that have allowed it to expand its services and recently received for the second consecutive year the recognition of the Mexican Accreditation Entity (EMA), for demonstrating its commitment to integrity, standardization and focus on its Quality Management System for all its accreditations.

In this way, TÜV Rheinland has been part of unique strategic projects of its kind in the country for the benefit of the quality and safety of users. One of them is the Mexicable Ecatepec, in which the company collaborated prior to the inauguration of the first line to perform the safety certification of the system, according to Regulation (EU) 2016-424 and the ILNAS-EN 1709:2019 Standard.

This certification did not exist in Mexico, as a cable car had never been developed as a means of mass transportation, so it was the first time that this European standard was established as the line to follow for safety. Likewise, since 2019 the company has been carrying out permanent supervision of both cable car lines, which represents a historical fact, since no other urban mobility project in the country or at a regional level maintains 24/7 external supervision.

TÜV Rheinland has also participated in key public initiative projects, as well as for companies in the e-commerce, energy, automotive, retail, electrical and electronic consumer goods, construction, and other sectors. "During these three decades we have constantly reinforced our commitment to be part of the transformation of the country's industries through compliance with regulations, with which we are proud to promote the quality and safety of products and services offered in Mexico," said Saenger.

In this way, TÜV Rheinland celebrates its 30th anniversary reinforcing its commitment to positively impact the different industries by providing them with strategic solutions for testing, inspections and certifications with which they can increase their competitiveness, reduce risks and professionalize their processes for the benefit of all users in Mexico. The company will continue working to shape the future based on quality and sustainability, with the goal of making the world a safer place for everyone.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.3 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

