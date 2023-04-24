TÜV Rheinland celebrates 40 years in the Americas

The company has contributed to the economic and social development of the region, supporting its customers to meet the regulatory and quality requirements of local and global markets.

LITTLETON, Mass., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, a leading provider of technical services worldwide, is proud to celebrate its 40th anniversary of operations in the Americas region. Since its establishment in 1983, TÜV Rheinland has provided reliable, comprehensive testing, inspection, and certification services to clients across North and South America.

Over the last four decades, TÜV Rheinland has contributed to the economic and social development of the Americas region, supporting its customers to meet the regulatory and quality requirements of local and global markets. In addition, the company has continuously invested in innovation and digitalization, seeking to offer services that are increasingly agile, efficient and sustainable.

"TÜV Rheinland's success in the Americas is a testament to our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction," said Chris Koci, Regional EVP of TÜV Rheinland Americas. "We have always believed in building long-term partnerships with our clients, and we are proud to have earned their trust over the years. As we look to the future, we remain focused on delivering high-quality services that enable our clients to succeed in an ever-changing world."

TÜV Rheinland is also celebrating its 30th anniversary in Mexico and Chile, where the company has a leadership in testing and certification for various key industries.

Today, the company employs over 2,000 experts in the region, serving a diverse range of industries, including automotive, consumer products, healthcare, energy, medical, rail, retail, and telecommunications. The company's experts work closely with clients to ensure that their products and services meet the highest standards of safety, quality, and performance. "We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our employees, clients, and partners in the Americas," said Koci. "We look forward to continuing our journey together, delivering the best possible services and solutions to help our clients succeed in the years to come and make the world a safer and more sustainable place".

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading technical assurance and testing service providers. TÜV Rheinland has more than 22,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenue in excess of €2bn euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, our independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com.

