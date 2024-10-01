TÜV Rheinland Expands Capabilities at Northeast Technology & Innovation Center for Household Appliances, Medical Equipment, and Laser Products

Now, the laboratory in Boxborough, Massachusetts is capable of accrediting IEC 60335 and IEC 6060.

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland North America has made a significant update to its Northeast Technology & Innovation Center's scope. As part of its ongoing commitment to meeting the industry needs and demands, the company has successfully expanded its capabilities, adding IEC 60335 and IEC 60601 to the CB Scope for this location.

These standards collectively cover a wide range of household appliances, medical equipment, and laser products. The multiple IEC 60335 standards, several IEC 60601 and IEC 80601 standards, and IEC 60825-1:2014 provide detailed requirements for safety, performance, and testing methods to ensure that products meet international safety and quality standards. The various amendments and updated versions reflect the evolving nature of technology and safety requirements in these fields.

"In addition to enhancing our service capabilities, this expansion underscores our commitment to remaining at the forefront of industry standards and technological advancements, as, in just 16 months since breaking ground on construction, we have obtained numerous standards accreditations. Now, we can perform a wider range of tests in-house and potentially reduce wait times for our customers' projects". We look forward to leveraging these new capabilities to deliver even greater value to our clients and partners", shared Ryan Braman, Local Field Manager at TÜV Rheinland

Moreover, this development highlights TÜV Rheinland's dedication to delivering end-to-end testing solutions that cater to a broader spectrum of industries. The Boxborough laboratory's enhanced scope not only strengthens the position of the company in North America but also aligns with TÜV Rheinland's global strategy of providing comprehensive, one-stop solutions for safety and compliance challenges. This step is crucial for manufacturers looking to enter international markets, as adherence to IEC standards is often mandatory for obtaining certifications and market approvals worldwide.

This expansion is a testament to TÜV Rheinland's ongoing efforts to innovate and adapt in a rapidly changing technological landscape. As the company continues to grow and enhance its service offerings, it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and safety, ensuring its clients can confidently bring their products to a global market.

By continually updating its accreditation capabilities, TÜV Rheinland is better positioned to support its clients in navigating the complexities of regulatory compliance, ensuring their products are safe, reliable, and market-ready.

