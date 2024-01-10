TÜV Rheinland Hands over "Realistic Visual Experience" Certification for TCL Flagship TVs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, has issued "Realistic Visual Experience" certification for the flagship TVs developed and produced by TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd. at Consumer Electronics Show 2024. The certified flagship TVs are the QD-Mini LED 4K TV series, namely the X11G (85X11G), X955 (85X950, together with 134 other models), and C755 (65C757X2, together with 262 other models).

Frank Holzmann, Global Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Business Field Electrical, and Zuo Bo, General Manager of TCL Industries Global Product Operations Center.

"Display technology has evolved over many years, successfully transforming the TV from a simple window for obtaining video information into a window for visual enjoyment of a vast array of video content. In this context, the ability of a TV product to truly replicate the visual experience in real-life scenarios is one of the key factors affecting user experience. As the currently popular new generation of display technology, the Mini LED TV has won the favor of consumers with its excellent picture quality experience. Since 2012, TÜV Rheinland has established a solid partnership with TCL, and our two sides have carried out extensive and in-depth cooperation in the field of visual health. In the future, TÜV Rheinland will continue to leverage its global advantages in technology, talent, brand, and resources, develop more new standards and technologies that meet consumer needs, provide comprehensive and professional services for TCL Industries, and help Chinese quality TV products and quality 'Made in China' lead the global market", stated Frank Holzmann, Global Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Business Field Electrical.

Based on research into human eye perception of true colors, user visual experience, and various application scenarios, TÜV Rheinland conducted tests on TCL's QD-Mini LED 4K TV series X11G, X955, and C755. The tests, conducted in accordance with TÜV Rheinland's self-developed standard 2 PfG Q2860/03.23, evaluated peak luminance, checkboard contrast, ambient contrast, color gamut, color volume, luminance uniformity, color uniformity, and flicker-free display. The results demonstrate that the display performance of these three flagship TV series closely aligns with the actual visual experience of the human eye when observing objects. The related technology has reached a globally leading standard.

"Since 2018, TCL Industries has been dedicated to the development of Mini LED technology. After three generations of technological innovation, we have emerged as leaders in the Mini LED TV industry and have successfully launched the QD-Mini LED TV products in recent years. We aim to utilize this technology to deliver highly precise local dimming, and by harnessing quantum dot matrix control technology, we can make our TV products smarter. This allows us to provide users with truly smooth, uniform, bright, high-performance backlight TVs, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience. We are delighted that our three series of QD-Mini LED 4K TV products have passed the TÜV Rheinland 'True Visual Experience' certification, further consolidating our leading position in large-screen flagship TVs and Mini LED display technology. Looking ahead, we anticipate broader cooperation with TÜV Rheinland, enabling global users to enjoy pinnacle audio-visual technology from China and propelling 'China's high-end manufacturing' onto a wider global stage", stated Zuo Bo, General Manager of TCL Industries Global Product Operations Center.

As a leading global technology service provider, TÜV Rheinland has been deeply involved in the display field for decades, launching standards and certification services for various products such as low blue light, retinal protection factor, flicker-free, eye comfort, and global eye protection. It is committed to guiding the display industry to continuously improve technology and achieve superior performance, earning widespread recognition in the industry. In the future, TÜV Rheinland will continue to join hands with TCL and other industry partners, solving key technical issues in the process of industrial development through industry-academia-research-application cooperation, ensuring the health, environmental friendliness, and comfort of display products, and jointly promoting the high-quality development of the display industry.

