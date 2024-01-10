TÜV Rheinland Hands "Range at Max. Speed" Quality-mark and China-mark to Segway-Ninebot eKickScooters

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification body, has presented, during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Segway-Ninebot, a company in the field of intelligent short-distance transportation and robotics, with the "Range at Max. Speed" Quality-mark and China-mark. The dual certification is for its two eKickScooters series, specifically the Ninebot eKickScooter E2 Pro (051405U, together with 2 other models) and Ninebot KickScooter Max G2 (051501U, together with 2 other models).

"For over 150 years, TÜV Rheinland has been committed to providing safe and sustainable solutions for the challenges that arise in the interaction process between humans, the environment, and technology, striving to create a better future that can meet the needs of both humans and the environment. We see a rapid growth trend in the market demand for eKick scooters. However, as a new category, many eKick scooter products currently show a certain discrepancy between the official declared range and the endurance mileage in actual use, which in turn affects the riding experience of users. The market urgently needs standardization and guidance for inspection, testing, and certification methods. For this reason, TÜV Rheinland has launched the 'Range at Max. Speed' Quality-mark and China-mark services, accurately tested the endurance performance of eKick scooters, and providing professional guidance and assurance for consumers to purchase with confidence", highlighted Jay Yang, Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Electrical.

Utilizing the EN 17128:2020 standard applied to personal light electric vehicles, the UL 2272 standard for safety electrical systems for personal e-mobility devices, and the EN 60335-1 standard for electrical appliances used for household and similar purposes, TÜV Rheinland conducted focused inspections on the endurance characteristics of Segway-Ninebot's two KickScooters series. This was done based on tests for electrical safety, structural safety, and tyre characteristics. The evaluation results showed that the actual rideable distances at the respective products' maximum speed matches their official declared ranges.

"Since its establishment, Segway-Ninebot has always been globally oriented with an international perspective, focusing on leading the innovation and transformation of intelligent short-distance transportation and robotics products. We are honored to receive the dual Quality-mark and China-mark certification from TÜV Rheinland. We are also very grateful for the rigorous and professional technical support provided by the TÜV Rheinland expert team during the audit process, which has taken us to a higher level in areas such as technological innovation leadership and excellent quality construction. In the future, we look forward to further expanding our cooperation with TÜV Rheinland, " stated Tom Hebert, VP of Sales, Segway Inc.

Quality-mark certification is a voluntary certification service launched by TÜV Rheinland for high-quality products of enterprises. It is conducted according to higher domestic and international standards, and products and services that obtain the mark prove their excellence in safety, quality, and performance. The China-mark is a voluntary product certification launched by TÜV Rheinland for the Chinese market. It can be applied to technical equipment, industrial products, and consumer goods, focusing on safety, quality, performance, and other indicators that directly reflect product quality and affect consumer personal and property safety. It aims to protect consumer interests, promote product quality improvement, and enhance product competitiveness.

As a leading global technology service provider, TÜV Rheinland has been deeply involved in the consumer electronics and household appliances sector for over 20 years and has launched several innovative standard certification services, which have been widely recognized by the industry. Relying on its rich experience and technical advantages, TÜV Rheinland is committed to guiding the industry to continuously adapt to market development trends and to improve product quality and performance and provide guidance for consumers to choose safe and high-quality products.

