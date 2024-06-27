TÜV Rheinland hosted the Welcome Reception for ICPHSO members in its brand-new Bentonville Laboratory

Registered attendees had the unique opportunity to explore the innovative facility and witness its advanced capabilities firsthand. Through exclusive lab tours, participants gained insight into the expertise and pioneering technology TÜV Rheinland employs in its testing processes.

"We are very proud to have welcomed the ICPHSO members to our laboratory, as we had the opportunity to celebrate with them this important milestone in our history and show them the innovations and top-of-the-line technology we use for testing," said Mickey Yu, Global Business Field Manager at TÜV Rheinland. "This event allowed us to highlight that our Bentonville facility has been proudly serving major United States global retailers and brands customers since 2011. We offer a wide range of services, including chemical, physical, and mechanical testing for consumer products as toys, kitchenware, textiles, and packaging material. Our competitive advantage is to support customers from all the supply chain in the US and global retailers and brans to access new markets showing compliance to federal and state regulations."

Our 20,000 sq. ft. laboratory is a one-stop solution for all our customer consumer product testing needs. Our Bentonville facility offers a full spectrum of services, encompassing medical device testing, toy safety evaluation, softlines and hardlines assessment, and food contact material analysis. As a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) - Accepted Testing Laboratory, we are uniquely positioned to perform a comprehensive array of chemistry and mechanical tests, ensuring compliance with the latest regulations, such as the new CPSC/Sturdy Act requirement for furniture. With dedicated spaces for chemical, textile, and toy testing, along with room for future expansion, our laboratory reinforces TÜV Rheinland's commitment to being your trusted partner in regulatory compliance.

Simon Allitt, Head of Retail North America at TÜV Rheinland, shared, "Our goal at TÜV Rheinland is to be the best partner to meet the standards and regulations for companies around the globe. With our team's expertise, we provide our customers an advantage through service quality and speed in our state-of-the-art Bentonville Lab. In that way we improve our workflows for analytical chemical and mechanical testing, and we are creating a world-class capability scope for all types of retail products."

The Bentonville laboratory not only strengthens TÜV Rheinland's leadership in the US but also enhances its coverage network throughout the Americas, enabling the company to provide comprehensive solutions to customers seeking to enter the US market.

About TÜV Rheinland

Safety and quality in almost all areas of business and life: That's what TÜV Rheinland stands for. The company has been active for more than 150 years and is one of the world's leading testing service providers. TÜV Rheinland has more than 22,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual sales of more than 2.4 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the globe, accompany innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In this way, the independent experts ensure trust along global flows of goods and value chains. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact for more sustainability and against corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

