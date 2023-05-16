TÜV Rheinland: in charge of the continuous supervision of Lines 1 and 2 of the Mexicable Ecatepec

The company won the tender to supervise both lines of the cable car during 2023.

Since 2019, the company has been performing the service of Supervision of the Exploitation, Operation, Conservation and Maintenance of Line 1 of the cable car.

The Mexicable is the only transportation nationwide that has an external supervision service.

MEXICO CITY, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland Mexico, a leading company in certification, testing and inspection with thirty years of experience at national level and 150 years at global level, was selected by the Sistema de Transporte Masivo y Teleférico del EDOMEX (SITRAMYTEM) to perform the service of Supervision of the Exploitation, Operation, Conservation and Maintenance of the Mexicable Ecatepec Line 1 and Mexicable Ecatepec Section 2 Cable Car Land Transportation System during 2023.

For TÜV Rheinland, having obtained this tender represents continuing for the fourth consecutive year with the service provided on Line 1, since it has provided the service since 2019, and now expanding the operation to Mexicable Line 2, recently inaugurated, which will connect Ecatepec and Indios Verdes in half an hour.

"It is a great responsibility for us to be part of the transformation of mobility in the country, as it reaffirms our commitment to the quality and safety that we provide to our customers and that has distinguished us for thirty years in Mexico. In this way, the work we have done at Mexicable is an example of our dedication, leadership and the lessons we have learned during these three decades in the country that we are celebrating. We are proud to continue providing a service of excellence for the benefit of the more than 40 thousand users who use this transport every day and that improves the quality of life and the environment in these areas of Edomex," said Hermann Saenger, Country Manager at TÜV Rheinland de México.

TÜV Rheinland, SITRAMYTEM and Mexicable have been pioneers in certification and supervision based on European standards for this type of cable transport, since there is no local reference in Mexico.

For the last four years, TÜV Rheinland de México has been in charge of the supervision of line 1 of Mexicable, for which it has a team made up of 10 specialists in supervision of teleferics and international regulations, who work 24/7, 365 days a year to provide passengers with the security and quality that the exploitation, operation, conservation and maintenance are being carried out in accordance with international standards.

In this way, supervision is carried out before, during and after the Mexicable's service hours, from 6 am to 11 pm; during these shifts the specialists review all the aspects included in the Major and Minor Maintenance Plan to deliver weekly and monthly reports to SITRAMYTEM. In this way, high quality and safety standards are maintained. This includes cleanliness and order from the concourse of the stations, the functionality of the turnstiles, infrastructure in good condition and the proper functioning of the transportation system.

"The permanent supervision that we have implemented is a historical fact, since no other urban mobility project in the country, regionally or almost worldwide maintains external supervision throughout the day. This means that we provide satisfaction in terms of safety, not only to the government of the State of Mexico, but also to the users because they can be confident that, in addition to being a cable car certified under the international safety standards required to operate, there is also continuous supervision that guarantees the safety of the operation," said Saenger.

In order to meet the supervision requirements of the Mexicable on both lines, which have 14 stations and run for a total of 14 kilometers, TÜV Rheinland will double its staff, since it will have a team of 23 engineers specialized in electrical, mechanical and electromechanical issues, among which almost 30% are currently female engineers, and the company seeks to increase the number of female talent in this project.

TÜV Rheinland de México has been part of Mexicable's history since its beginnings, since, in November 2016, the company collaborated with gbd Zert GmbH prior to the inauguration of the first line, to perform the safety certification of the system, according to Regulation (EU) 2016-424 and ILNAS-EN 1709:2019 Standard.

In this way, TÜV Rheinland Mexico together with the Government of the State of Mexico, through SITRAMYTEM, and Mexicable have laid the foundations of the appropriate process to carry out a mobility project that provides safety, confidence and improves the quality of life of citizens, since implementing such an innovative cable transport requires taking European references and adhering to international regulations in order to be certain that it meets all the standards and that it will be a transport that will last for many years.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.3 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

