TÜV Rheinland is appointed as a Conformity Assessment Body for the PECAE Program in Cameroon

ANOR has appointed TÜV Rheinland as a Conformity Assessment body to facilitate trade under the Cameroonian Pre-Shipment Evaluation of Conformity (PECAE) program.

LITTLETON, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In their continuous efforts to enhance the quality and standard of products exported to the Republic of Cameroon, the Cameroonian government, represented by H.E. Fuh Calistus Gentry, Acting Minister of Mines, Industry, and Technological Development, signed a conformity assessment agreement with TÜV Rheinland, which was represented by Mr. Fares Naouri, Senior Vice President of Government Inspections and International Trade.

With this appointment, TÜV Rheinland is authorized to conduct the verification of conformity, inspection, and certification processes for exported consignments and regulated products to Cameroon under the Cameroon Pre-Shipment Evaluation of Conformity (PECAE) program.

"The appointment in Cameroon is a key step for TÜV Rheinland in our commitment to ensure product quality and safety in Africa, an important market targeted by many global exporters. We are grateful and honored for the trust the Cameroonian authority has shown in TÜV Rheinland. With over 150 years of heritage dedicated to making the world a safer place, we remain committed to facilitating trade and offering conformity assessment services worldwide to protect the health and safety of people and the environment." said Fares Naouri.

As an authorized Conformity Assessment Body, TÜV Rheinland will support the Cameroonian government in its commitment to carry out conformity assessment operations in the countries of export before shipment to Cameroon. This ensures the prevention of the importation of substandard goods, safeguards local producers from unfair competition, and ensures the health and safety of the end consumer.

Upon successfully completing the conformity assessment process as per the standards and regulations and receiving the Attestation of Conformity (AoC) from TÜV Rheinland, exporters or importers will receive the Certificate of Conformity (CoC) from the L'Agence des Normes et de la Qualité (ANOR) based on the issued AoC for smooth market access to Cameroon.

In addition to Cameroon, TÜV Rheinland provides conformity assessment services in various African countries such as Botswana, Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, Morocco, Tanzania, and Uganda. For more information about TÜV Rheinland services under the PECAE Program scheme CLICK HERE

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.3 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com.

