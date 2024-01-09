TÜV Rheinland is now an Authorized Test Lab for Wi-Fi Alliance®

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, a leading international provider of technical services and quality solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has become an Authorized Test Lab (ATL) for Wi-Fi Alliance® at a global level. Now, the company is among the first ATL's in the world, so it can support the customers in Wi-Fi Alliance certification in all regions.

"Becoming an ATL at the global level represents a major step in strengthening our leadership, as well as demonstrating our prowess in wireless services, particularly in the context of the Internet of Things. We know that the technology sector is one of the most rapidly changing, so it is important for TÜV Rheinland to now be able to provide our solutions as part of the Wi-Fi Alliance because it will propel us forward in the marketplace," said David Spencer, Director of Wireless Services at TÜV Rheinland North America.

Wi-Fi Alliance® is the worldwide network of companies that drives global Wi-Fi adoption and evolution. Its work includes the development of innovative technologies, requirements, and test programs that help ensure Wi-Fi provides users the interoperability, security, and reliability.

One of the main services to be provided by the company will be certification in Wi-Fi 7, the leading wireless protocol for high bandwidth data transfer, which is expected to start operating in 2024. Also, state of the art products across all industry sectors are now in development which will utilize expanded capabilities, considering the increased internet transfer speeds becoming available and more common usage of high-definition video and VR applications.

Among the main advantages of Wi-Fi 7 are that it supports a maximum throughput of 30Gbps and reduces latency for high network demands of 4K & 8K video streaming applications. In other words, it is a standard for a much faster, more capable, and efficient Wi-Fi, which will allow to minimize latency in streaming games, as well as to boost augmented and virtual reality, by having a more stable connection.

"For IoT Manufacturers it is essential to have Wi-Fi 7 certification during and after the production of any device, whether Bluetooth devices, computers, laptops, phones, cameras, medical devices, headsets or PDAs, because that way they ensure that it meets the legal requirements of the markets, which has faster access to trade, reduces costs, provides greater consumer satisfaction and higher volumes traded," says Spencer.

In this way, TÜV Rheinland reinforces its leadership as trailblazer in facilitating global market access for IoT manufacturers around the world. In addition, it strengthens its strategic vision in the growth of Internet-connected devices, since according to the Wi-Fi Alliance®, the global economic value of Wi-Fi in 2023 was estimated to be more than $3.5 trillion USD and is expected to grow to $5 trillion by 2025.

