TÜV Rheinland Issues "Anti-Reflection Accessory" Certification to WTL Technology's ARC Screen Protector at CES

News provided by

TUV Rheinland Greater China

10 Jan, 2024, 06:50 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 9th, TÜV Rheinland Group, an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, handed its "Anti-Reflection Accessory" certification to WTL Technology for its ARC screen protector at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Continue Reading
TÜV Rheinland Issues "Anti-Reflection Accessory" Certification to WTL Technology's ARC Screen Protector at CES
TÜV Rheinland Issues "Anti-Reflection Accessory" Certification to WTL Technology's ARC Screen Protector at CES

Dr. James Liu, Chairman of WTL Technology stated: "We are honored to receive the Anti-Reflection Accessory certification issued by TÜV Rheinland. With the wide application of anti-reflection products now being integrated into daily life, we must pay ever closer attention to the cost-effectiveness, user comfort, and visual effects of screen protectors. By cooperating with TÜV Rheinland, we will continue to pursue and promote higher standards in anti-reflection products and lead the development of the industry."

During the use of electronic devices, the screen will produce diffuse reflection or mirror reflection due to the influence of indoor lighting, outdoor light, and even the user's own image. This reflection significantly reduces the screen's contrast, color volume, grayscale, character clarity, etc., affecting the readability of information on the screen, thereby causing visual fatigue, distraction, or decreased concentration. Anti-reflection screen protectors reduce the reflection of ambient light and improve screen readability under various ambient light conditions by increasing surface roughness or applying an anti-reflection coating.

TÜV Rheinland has defined the standards for anti-reflection optical performance under normal use conditions, conducting tests from two dimensions, optics and durability, to ensure that a product can reduce the reflection of ambient light and be durable. The criteria include optical testing such as unwanted reflection against different ambient light conditions, Specular Component Included (SCI), haze, or luminous transmittance. The durability testing includes heat/cold environment, simulated surface cleaning with 75% alcohol, steel wool abrasion, and artificial skin scratch.

The testing results show that this anti-reflection screen protector from WTL Technology can significantly reduce interference from ambient light in different indoor and outdoor application scenarios, allowing users to view screen content more clearly and reduce visual fatigue.

Frank Holzmann, Global Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Business Field Electrical stated: "In October last year, we issued Recycled Materials Verified certification to WTL Technology's AQA screen protector. The issuance of Anti-Reflection Accessory certification demonstrates its unremitting pursuit of technological innovation and product upgrading. We look forward to further strengthening our cooperation in the future. TÜV Rheinland will continue to assist WTL Technology in researching new technologies, developing new products, continuously improving the user experience, and providing consumers with higher-performance, healthy, and eco-friendly accessory products."

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China

Also from this source

TÜV Rheinland Issues Four Certificates Including Color Accuracy and Eye Comfort to XREAL Air 2 AR Glasses

TÜV Rheinland Issues Four Certificates Including Color Accuracy and Eye Comfort to XREAL Air 2 AR Glasses

XREAL has officially introduced and opened for pre-orders the latest XREAL Air 2 and XREAL Air 2 Pro AR glasses in the United States and United...
TÜV Rheinland Holds "All Quality Matters" Solar & ESS Congress 2023 in Hangzhou to Foster High-quality Growth of Industry

TÜV Rheinland Holds "All Quality Matters" Solar & ESS Congress 2023 in Hangzhou to Foster High-quality Growth of Industry

On September 8, 2023, TÜV Rheinland Group held the "All Quality Matters" Solar & Energy Storage System (ESS) Congress 2023 and "All Quality Matters...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.