TÜV Rheinland Issues "Anti-Reflection Accessory" Certification to WTL Technology's ARC Screen Protector at CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 9th, TÜV Rheinland Group, an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, handed its "Anti-Reflection Accessory" certification to WTL Technology for its ARC screen protector at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Dr. James Liu, Chairman of WTL Technology stated: "We are honored to receive the Anti-Reflection Accessory certification issued by TÜV Rheinland. With the wide application of anti-reflection products now being integrated into daily life, we must pay ever closer attention to the cost-effectiveness, user comfort, and visual effects of screen protectors. By cooperating with TÜV Rheinland, we will continue to pursue and promote higher standards in anti-reflection products and lead the development of the industry."

During the use of electronic devices, the screen will produce diffuse reflection or mirror reflection due to the influence of indoor lighting, outdoor light, and even the user's own image. This reflection significantly reduces the screen's contrast, color volume, grayscale, character clarity, etc., affecting the readability of information on the screen, thereby causing visual fatigue, distraction, or decreased concentration. Anti-reflection screen protectors reduce the reflection of ambient light and improve screen readability under various ambient light conditions by increasing surface roughness or applying an anti-reflection coating.

TÜV Rheinland has defined the standards for anti-reflection optical performance under normal use conditions, conducting tests from two dimensions, optics and durability, to ensure that a product can reduce the reflection of ambient light and be durable. The criteria include optical testing such as unwanted reflection against different ambient light conditions, Specular Component Included (SCI), haze, or luminous transmittance. The durability testing includes heat/cold environment, simulated surface cleaning with 75% alcohol, steel wool abrasion, and artificial skin scratch.

The testing results show that this anti-reflection screen protector from WTL Technology can significantly reduce interference from ambient light in different indoor and outdoor application scenarios, allowing users to view screen content more clearly and reduce visual fatigue.

Frank Holzmann, Global Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Business Field Electrical stated: "In October last year, we issued Recycled Materials Verified certification to WTL Technology's AQA screen protector. The issuance of Anti-Reflection Accessory certification demonstrates its unremitting pursuit of technological innovation and product upgrading. We look forward to further strengthening our cooperation in the future. TÜV Rheinland will continue to assist WTL Technology in researching new technologies, developing new products, continuously improving the user experience, and providing consumers with higher-performance, healthy, and eco-friendly accessory products."

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China