TÜV Rheinland issues first Product Carbon Footprint certificate to Samsung

ORLANDO, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland North America has awarded the first Product Carbon Footprint certificate to Samsung Electronics Digital Experience Division for their LED Display LH012IAB, the Wall All-in-One IAB 110 2K, and the Crystal UHD Signage QM50C. This certification was granted in accordance with the ISO 14067:2018 standard.

During the InfoComm 2023 event, the largest professional audiovisual trade show in North America, Scott Griggs, Strategic Marketing and Communication Manager Products and Brigitte Aleman, Marketing Manager Products at TÜV Rheinland North America, presented the certificate to Mr. Hyeong-gyu Park, Head of Enterprise PM Group for Samsung Electronics North America & LATAM.

Samsung Electronics showcased their innovative production of TVs, monitors, commercial signage, and audio/video products at the event. The Product Carbon Footprint certification offered by TÜV Rheinland enables companies to transparently and independently document their environmentally friendly products, highlighting their commitment to a sustainable technology industry.

Frank Holzmann, Global Business Field Manager Electrical Products, explained, "This certification not only provides a competitive advantage but also strengthens the trust of customers and business partners. It allows organizations to identify the main sources of carbon footprint related to their product production and take action to reduce it."

The certification process quantifies and reports the carbon footprint of a product (CFP). By calculating product carbon footprints in accordance with internationally recognized scopes and accepted standards and emissions factors, TÜV Rheinland equips organizations with the means to calculate the carbon footprint of their products and gain a better understanding of how to reduce it. The resulting carbon footprint report and statement can be used to engage with stakeholders interested in understanding the CO2 emissions of a product.

Mr. Hyeong-gyu Park expressed his enthusiasm for obtaining these certifications, stating, "We are extremely excited to have obtained these certifications for products that are an essential part of our B2B portfolio. This is our first sustainability project with TÜV Rheinland, and we are committed to obtaining many more certifications in 2023. Decarbonization is a priority for our business, and we aim to contribute to combating climate change."

TÜV Rheinland reaffirms its dedication to creating a safer and more sustainable world by providing quality services to its customers. The awarding of the first Product Carbon Footprint certificate signifies a milestone for TÜV Rheinland as a leader in the TIC sector, not only in North America but also on a regional level. It solidifies their position as the standard for companies interested in reducing their environmental impact.

To learn more about TÜV Rheinland's Life Cycle Assessments, Carbon Footprint, and Environmental Product Declarations, click here.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.3 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

