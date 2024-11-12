TÜV Rheinland Joins SEIA and Reinforces Commitment to the U.S. Solar and Renewable Energy Market

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland of North America is pleased to announce that it has joined the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), underscoring its commitment to advancing the solar and renewable energy industry in the United States. This step reflects TÜV Rheinland's dedication to supporting the growth of clean energy and providing world-class services that enhance the bankability and reliability of solar projects across the nation.

"We are excited to join SEIA and contribute to the ongoing transformation of the U.S. energy landscape," said May Wang, US Segment Manager for Solar & Sustainability at TÜV Rheinland of North America. "Our extensive experience in solar and renewable energy, combined with our global network of state-of-the-art laboratories, dedicated expert teams, and comprehensive solutions, enables us to provide cutting-edge services that drive sustainable growth and ensure long-term success in the U.S. market."

To further support the growth of U.S. Solar manufacturing and renewable energy stations, TÜV Rheinland offers an extended bankability service, meticulously designed by top experts in the solar industry. This service is specifically tailored to help EPCs, investors, and power plant owners accurately assess the return on investment for their solar projects.

"SEIA is glad to have TÜV Rheinland join our organization as the solar and storage industry continues to scale to meet growing demand for electricity," said Roderick Lewis, senior vice president of sales and business development at SEIA. "We look forward to collaborating with them to further advance the adoption of solar energy across the United States."

In addition to these specialized services, TÜV Rheinland provides a comprehensive one-stop solution for renewable energy projects, encompassing supply chain and sustainability services. These offerings ensure that every aspect of a project, from inception to operation, meets the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

As the United States aims to revitalize its solar manufacturing industry and increase the share of renewable energy, TÜV Rheinland stands ready to assist in this transformation. With over 150 years of experience in the independent testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) industry, and 42 years specifically in the solar and renewable energy sector, TÜV Rheinland has established itself as a global leader, providing services that ensure quality, safety, and performance across various industries.

TÜV Rheinland's dedicated team of experts spans Europe, India, the Middle East, Asia, Mexico, and Americas, as well as company's solar laboratories in Cologne, Shanghai, and Bangalore are at the forefront of innovation, serving top-tier solar panel and PV cell manufacturers worldwide offering unparalleled support to Solar & Energy Storage System power plants.

For more information regarding the solar business, please visit www.tuv.com/solar or contact [email protected].

About TÜV Rheinland

Safety and quality in almost all areas of business and life: That's what TÜV Rheinland stands for. The company has been active for more than 150 years and is one of the world's leading testing service providers. TÜV Rheinland has more than 22,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual sales of more than 2.4 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the globe, accompany innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In this way, the independent experts ensure trust along global flows of goods and value chains. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact for more sustainability and against corruption.

Website: www.tuv.com

About SEIA

The Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is the national trade association for the solar and solar + storage industries, building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Website: www.seia.org

