TÜV Rheinland Launches e-Shop to Streamline the ISO Certification Process

LITTLETON, Mass., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland North America, a renowned industry leader in quality management solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new e-shop, aimed at simplifying the ISO certification process. This innovative platform responds to customer demands for a streamlined approach to obtaining quotes and implementing quality management solutions.

The e-shop revolutionizes the quoting process, making it 100% online from start to finish. Clients can now conveniently make a request for services through a single portal, saving valuable time and effort. By leveraging this digital solution, TÜV Rheinland will reduce customers' overall process time, empowering them to focus on their core business activities while meeting compliance requirements efficiently.

Thomas Konermann, VP Sales, TÜV Rheinland BS Systems, added, "ISO certifications are foundational to any company's quality structure, and they form an integral part of our portfolio of solutions. Our primary objective in developing this e-shop was to deliver added value to our customers through innovation, facilitating the quoting, contracting, payment, and scheduling processes. We are excited to introduce this new approach to our customers and the market."

"Listening to our customers and delivering the solutions they require is key - even if it is to simplify a process," emphasized Luis Felipe Torres, Regional Sales Manager at TÜV Rheinland of North America. "We are thrilled to launch this e-shop and witness its acceptance in the market. It represents a significant stride in our digitalization mindset, and we are committed to further enhancing the customer journey based on their feedback."

The new e-shop is now available to the market, providing customers with increased transparency and convenience. Click here to order ISO 9001 Certification online and visit ISO Certification e-shop | TÜV Rheinland.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.3 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

