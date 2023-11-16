TÜV Rheinland Marks Milestone in NAM Expansion with two cutting-edge facilities

Dr. Michael Fübi, CEO of TÜV Rheinland AG, visits state-of-the art facilities and meets with key customer executives.

and labs total 85,000 square feet of innovative services for product testing and certification. Both labs will be operational by the end of 2023.

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland North America proudly announces the finalization of its expansive investments into U.S. testing, featuring the first preview of the state-of-the-art Technology and Innovation Center (TIC) in Boxborough, Massachusettes, alongside the relocation of its laboratory in Bentonville, Arkansas. These cutting-edge facilities, encompassing a total of 85,000 square feet, will be fully operational by the close of 2023, delivering strategic solutions to pivotal clients across diverse industries in the region.

In celebration of this significant achievement, Dr. Michael Fübi, Chairman of the Executive Board of Management of TÜV Rheinland AG, personally visited both facilities. During his visit, he engaged with key clients and shared insights into the unparalleled customer experience that TÜV Rheinland is poised to offer through these advanced laboratories.

"North America is a significant part of our global strategy, representing a substantial market in advanced technologies and other key industries. This expansion demonstrates our dedication to growth in North America. We believe that maintaining our leadership requires ongoing investment in innovative facilities and services that meet our customers' needs," stated Dr. Michael Fübi, CEO of TÜV Rheinland AG.

The TIC Center stands as the company's most extensive product testing and certification lab in the Americas, equipped with cutting-edge technology to conduct tests and certifications for sectors including electrical product safety, Medical Device Testing, EMC Testing, Robotics, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Photo Voltaic Inverters, and Energy Storage.

"This multi-million dollar investment underscores TÜV Rheinland's dedication to serving existing customers and offering strategic solutions rooted in technology, innovation, and our talented workforce. This laboratory empowers us, as industry leaders, to extend our offerings, providing expertise and comprehensive knowledge of regulations worldwide, expediting our customers' time to market," commented Jonathan Kotbra, VP of Products Americas at TÜV Rheinland North America.

Meanwhile, the Bentonville laboratory enhances customer services with expanded test scopes, cutting-edge testing technologies, and sustainable solutions. Services offered include toy testing, softlines and hardlines testing for substances of very high concern (SVHC), compliance with REACH, and other analytical chemistry-based regulatory requirements.

"This new lab positions us to adapt to the evolving landscape of domestic manufacturing. We have created a world-class analytical chemistry capability, specifically tailored for toys and retail products. We are thrilled to provide our customers with enhanced services to address their testing and certification needs," shared Lillian Peregrina, Director of Hardlines and Softlines.

TÜV Rheinland reaffirms its commitment to fostering a safer and more sustainable world by developing innovative solutions across North American industries. Moreover, the company is laying a robust foundation, establishing an all-in-one customer space to expedite market transformation both nationally and globally. To learn more about our the services we will be offering in our new labs, click here:

Bentonville, Boxborough, or contact us today.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.3 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

