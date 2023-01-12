TÜV Rheinland North America participated in CES for the tenth consecutive year and announces its investments for 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland North America participated in the most influential tech event in the world, the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Being veteran attendee, TÜV has been among the world leaders including innovators, decision makers, influencers, visionaries, and customers for the past decade to discuss global technology.

Technology and Innovation Center

During the event, TÜV Rheinland North America announced its largest investment plans for 2023 including a brand new sustainable, mix-use laboratory-office space that will facilitate end to end solution delivery. Located in Boxborough, Massachusetts the new Technology and Innovation Center is set to be completed in Q4 of this year.

As we continue our expansion efforts in 2023, TÜV Rheinland has made it's mark in Bentonville, Arkansas with our new 20,000 square foot, Chemical Testing Laboratory. This laboratory will put TÜV at the heart of global retail among a diverse and extensive supplier community. It will have processes and infrastructure that will allow for growth in capacity for current testing areas and the ability to keep up with changes in the regulatory landscape.

"We know that CES is a momentous event and the innovations presented will shape the industry in 2023 and beyond, therefore, announcing our growth plans is a milestone for TÜV Rheinland North America. We are proud that this is the forum in which we can share with our customers, partners and future prospects the future perception we have in the company," said Jonathan Kotrba, Vice President of Products Americas, TÜV Rheinland North America.

Having these instrumental firms in a centralized location, such as CES allowed TÜV Rheinland to establish our 150 year presence among prospective partners. As returning exhibitors, we recognized early on that a robust attendance was crucial. Our team of industry experts were predominant in facilitating clients in the sectors of Products, Market Access, Cybersecurity, Mobility and Human Resources improve their performance divisions for recruiting new talent focused on technology and innovation.

"Our main objectives in attending CES is to continue our presence in the ever evolving technology sector within the TIC industry. We are also aligning ourselves with the future of emerging technology advancements and understanding how we can use these cutting-edge developments to support our clients with their needs", said Michael Cronin, Vice President, TÜV Rheinland North America.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.1 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

