TÜV Rheinland obtains ZDHC InCheck Verifier Qualification for Enhanced Chemical Management

Excluding hazardous chemicals from the textile industry

TÜV Rheinland to be one of the first testing companies to obtain ZDHC InCheck Verifier qualification Level 1

ZDHC MRSL serves as an indicator for restricted chemical substances in textile and footwear manufacturing

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification services, has obtained the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) InCheck Verifier Level1 qualification. This achievement demonstrates the company's commitment to enabling textile and footwear supply chain's objectives of enhancing chemical management practices. The ZDHC InCheck Verification system is part of the ZDHC Roadmap to Zero Programme that leads the fashion industry to eliminate harmful chemicals from its global supply chain.

The qualification process for InCheck Verifier Level1 includes an evaluation of a verifier's technical competence, including its ability to conduct on-site assessments and provide accurate and reliable data.

"TÜV Rheinland looks for a sustainable future for our next generations. Obtaining this ZDHC Incheck Verifier Qualification reinforces our commitment. TÜV Rheinland chemical management expertise and tools support our clients to achieve their environmental and sustainability goals in an effective manner", said Lillian Peregrina, Director of Softline Products at TÜV Rheinland North America.

The ZDHC Programme is a coalition of more than 160 international companies and organizations representing brands, retailers, chemical suppliers, and manufacturers working together to eliminate hazardous chemicals from the textile industry. Its aim is to completely exclude pollutants from production. One major feature of ZDHC is MRSL, the "Manufacturing Restricted Substances List". It shows chemical substances that must be excluded from intended use in the processing of textile and footwear materials.

ZDHC Verified InCheck (Level 1) will enable facilities to identify areas for continuous improvement of their chemical inventory. The facilities can thereby reduce the risk of hazardous chemicals being used in production from the perspective of workers, environment, and consumers and enhance their overall sustainability performance.

The qualification of TÜV Rheinland as a ZDHC InCheck Verifier is part of the company's ongoing efforts to promote sustainable practices across industries. As a leading provider of testing, inspection, and certification services, TÜV Rheinland is dedicated to helping its clients navigate complex regulatory landscapes and achieve their sustainability goals.

TÜV Rheinland plans to roll out the service initially in the following countries: Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, China, El Salvador, France, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UK, USA and Vietnam.

More information for companies about ways to check and improve their chemical inventory under www.tuv.com/detox.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.1 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

SOURCE TUV Rheinland