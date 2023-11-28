TÜV Rheinland partner with Texbase for laboratory test data collaboration

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent testing and inspection services, has partnered with Texbase, a leading provider of software solutions for transparency, compliance, testing, and materials innovation. 

TÜV Rheinland is the newest addition to the Texbase Connect platform, making their facilities in Bangladesh, Shenzen and Shanghai available for laboratory test data collaboration with any of Texbase's global network of brand and retail subscribers. Texbase Connect is designed to facilitate seamless connections between supply chain partners, allowing TUV Rheinland to attract new customers and serving existing ones with greater efficiency. 

This partnership with TÜV Rheinland allows brands and retailers to utilize Texbase's integrated data management platform to accelerate communication of timely information that is critical to product development and production quality control. Texbase Connect ensures that all stakeholders, including third-party labs like TÜV Rheinland, have access to up-to-date test requests and testing requirements while their customers benefit from digital test results including automatic pass/fail evaluations, allowing for prompt and informed decision-making.  

"By adopting Texbase Connect, TÜV Rheinland is aiming to create seamless connections with customers using Texbase to collaborate more effectively while paving the way for new partnerships across the globe" said Haley Sprague, Global Key Account Manager Senior, NA Retail of TÜV Rheinland.  

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.3 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com 

About Texbase:

Texbase provides software solutions that revolutionize compliance, quality, and materials management for the textile and consumer products industries. Texbase is the trusted source for centralized data management, driving innovation and excellence in product design and compliance programs. 

Contact us for press inquiries:
Mariana Taborda do Amaral
Telephone: +55 11 3514 5867
Email: [email protected]

Michael García Carbajal
Phone: +52 55 3488 2108
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TUV Rheinland

