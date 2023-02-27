TÜV Rheinland receives SCC Accreditation as an ISA for Canada rail projects.

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland has received accreditation to ISO/IEC 17020:2012 from the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) as part of the INSPECTION BODY ACCREDITATION PROGRAM (IBAP) to be an Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) for rail and transit projects in Canada. TÜV Rheinland is only the fourth firm to receive such accreditation.

This accreditation allows TÜV Rheinland to be able to perform safety assessments on all types of rail and transit projects in the Canadian territories and builds on the work we have been doing in this country.

"This significant addition to our global accreditation portfolio showcases our commitment to our customers, allowing us to provide guidance and technical knowledge to help assure they operate in a safe, sustainable and efficient manner," remarked Jeff Twombly, North American Regional Manager for Rail.

Current customers of our ISA services include the FinchWest LRT, the Hurontario (Hazel McCallion Line) LRT, the Vancouver Broadway Subway project, and the Toronto ONxpress rail development.

"This accreditation, as an ISA for rail and transit projects in Canada, represents a significant milestone in the continued growth of TÜV Rheinland's global operation, as it will allow us to extend our leadership in the region in providing Signaling, Rolling Stock and Infrastructure safety assessment services for the benefit of rail projects in Canada. We are proud to have obtained this accreditation and we are eager to generate strategic alliances with the public and private sector in the country," highlighted Kenneth Jackson, Rail Safety Engineer Principal at TÜV Rheinland North America.

If you would like to learn more about our services and capabilities for railway safety in North America, visit our website or email us at [email protected].

