TÜV Rheinland recognizes Siemens Brazil with the Excellence Safety and Sustainability Leadership Award

Siemens becomes the second company in the world to receive this accolade

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in certification, testing, and inspection with over 150 years of experience, has recognized Siemens Brazil with the "Excellence Safety and Sustainability Leadership" award for their outstanding commitment to these two areas. This recognition is based on Siemens' strong adherence to safety standards, implementation of innovative safety programs, comprehensive employee training initiatives and sustained incident-free performance.

"We are delighted to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of the Siemens Brazil team," says Chris Koci, Executive Vice President for North and South America at TÜV Rheinland. "Over the past decade, Siemens has consistently maintained compliance across all its operations, as evidenced by their ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 50001, and ISO 45001 certifications. Their steadfast commitment to continuous improvement and sustainability sets a benchmark for the industry. We value our strategic partnership and are confident that this recognition will propel Siemens to even greater accomplishments in the future."

During a ceremony held at Siemens Brazil's headquarters in São Paulo, Chris Koci presented the award to Pablo Fava, CEO of Siemens Brazil, praising their ongoing dedication to implementing cutting-edge safety programs and technologies, resulting in measurable improvements such as reduced incident rates and enhanced operational safety.

For the second consecutive year, Siemens celebrates zero reported accidents and absenteeism, highlighting their leadership in employability aspects, as published in their latest Institutional and ESG Report. "This outcome stems from a legacy rooted in manufacturing experience and has been preserved over the decades since our consolidation as a technology company. We believe true progress is achieved when we balance technological advancement with respect for the environment and care for those on our journey. Therefore, we are committed to adopting practices that not only minimize our environmental impact but also create a safe, healthy, and sustainable work environment. This commitment goes beyond regulatory compliance – it is a fundamental part of our strategy to build a future where technology, people, and the planet can thrive together," emphasizes Pablo Fava.

Siemens' remarkable progress in performance demonstrates the effectiveness of their comprehensive initiatives. These efforts have led to extensive training programs with high employee participation rates, successfully promoting a culture of safety awareness and personal responsibility throughout the organization. The company's commitment to safety excellence was further validated by recent audits conducted by TÜV Rheinland in 2024, 2023, and 2022.

The event was attended by Mayara Zunckeller, Certification Process Manager, People & Business Assurance at TÜV Rheinland South America; Rosemary França Vianna, Country Manager at TÜV Rheinland Brazil; as well as Wolfgang Beitz, CFO at Siemens Brazil; Luis Mosquera, Vice President Legal, Government Affairs and Sustainability at Siemens Brazil; William Pereira, Vice President of Siemens Smart Infrastructure Brazil; Lilian Pacheco, Finance Director of Siemens Smart Infrastructure Brazil; Ariane Herek, Head of Communication at Siemens Brazil; Jordana de Macedo, Siemens Brazil Work Safety Manager; Carolina Guedes Villela, Risk and Internal Control Officer at Siemens Brazil, all of whom reiterated their leadership and commitment to sustainability.

About the Award

The "Excellence Safety and Sustainability Leadership" award, introduced by TÜV Rheinland this year, aims to recognize companies in North and South America that have demonstrated exceptional commitment, ongoing efforts, and strategic focus on safety, health, and sustainability in all their operations. Siemens Brazil has become the second company in the world to receive this prestigious distinction.

This recognition not only strengthens the collaborative relationship between TÜV Rheinland and Siemens Brazil but also underscores their shared commitment to promoting the highest standards of safety, sustainability, and operational excellence. Furthermore, it exemplifies TÜV Rheinland's proactive approach to addressing the complex challenges of the current industrial landscape, collaborating closely with clients to promote innovation, continuous improvement, and a resolute dedication to creating a safer and more sustainable world.

About TÜV Rheinland

Safety and quality in almost every area of life and business: This is what TÜV Rheinland stands for. The company has been active for over 150 years and is one of the world's leading providers of testing services. TÜV Rheinland employs more than 22,870 people in over 50 countries and generates annual sales of more than 2.4 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products worldwide, support technological and business innovations, train people in various professions, and certify management systems according to international standards. In this way, independent experts ensure confidence in all supply chains and global value chains. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the UN Global Compact for greater sustainability and anti-corruption efforts. Website: www.tuv.com

About Siemens

Siemens Brazil began its first activities in 1867 with the installation of the pioneering telegraph line between Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul. In 1905, the company was founded in Brazil. Throughout its history, the company has actively contributed to the construction and modernization of Brazil's infrastructure, offering a portfolio of innovative technologies that empower its customers to accelerate their own digital transformation and achieve greater sustainability. Additionally, Siemens provides financial services, corporate real estate management, and indirect business services. The Siemens Group consists of Siemens Brazil, Siemens Healthineers, and Mobility, and is present throughout almost the entire national territory. It currently operates seven Research and Development centers, the SITRAIN - Center of excellence for industrial sector clients - and the Digital Experience Center (DEX), an environment that allows for an immersive experience through the company's ecosystem of solutions and services. For more information, visit: www.siemens.com.br or our Institutional and ESG Report.

