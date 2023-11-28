TÜV Rheinland will have an Inspection Unit to review commercial information of products in Mexico

The company has the accreditation of twelve national standards to review the commercial information of a large number of products imported into the country.

It is mandatory for importing companies to comply with the standards, otherwise they may be fined up to 10% of the value of the imported goods.

TÜV Rheinland celebrates its 30th anniversary in Mexico by innovating its portfolio of quality and safety services.

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland in Mexico, a leading company in certification, testing and inspection with 30 years of experience at national level and 150 years at global level, will provide the labeling review service corresponding to 12 national standards established for products that are imported and/or manufactured in Mexico.

"We are excited about this growth in our Products Business Unit, since this year we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of TÜV Rheinland in Mexico and we were recognized as one of the best conformity assessment bodies in the country; so having a Commercial Information Inspection Unit will help us continue our leadership based on our comprehensive services with a focus on safety", highlights Lillian Peregrina, Director of Products at TÜV Rheinland.

TÜV Rheinland received accreditation to carry out the review of commercial information on packaging, artwork or labeling to ensure the issuance of Conformity Opinions and Certificates of Conformity according to regulatory compliance for: paints, inks, varnishes, lacquers, enamels, textile products, clothing, its accessories and household linen, toys, natural tanned leathers and skins and synthetic or artificial materials with that appearance, footwear, leather goods, as well as products made with such materials, packaging, instructions and warranties for electronic, electrical and household appliance products. As well as prepackaged food and non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, cocoa, chocolate and similar products, and cocoa derivatives, lubricating oils for gasoline and diesel engines, prepackaged cosmetic products, household cleaning products and products in general.

The review of commercial labeling on products entering the country is important because it is governed by mandatory standards for companies, which are issued by the competent agencies of each industry. This process contributes to the empowerment of the population, since it analyzes that the information on the products is present, which promotes product comparison and an intelligent purchase.

Thus, in the event that an importing company does not comply with them, it may be subject to a foreign trade fine ranging from 2% to 10% of the value of the merchandise, in addition to a retention or seizure of the merchandise or even a seizure from customs to warehouses or points of sale.

In this way, it becomes transcendental that companies comply with national standards to provide a product with a quality standard, which would lead to an exponential economic growth. An example of this is that according to INEGI's Merchandise Trade Balance, at the beginning of 2023, total imports in the country reached a value of 93,494 million pesos, which represented a 9.8% increase over the same period in 2022, so it is expected that international trade will follow a positive trend with phenomena such as nearshoring and e-commerce.

"At TÜV Rheinland we have a team of experts in quality and safety for different industries, so now having twelve new accreditations to analyze a vast variety of products allows us to expand our portfolio of services to continue providing comprehensive solutions to each national and international client. In addition, it boosts us in the market as an Inspection Unit to serve a wide range of sectors such as paints, textiles, food, cosmetics, toys, among others, so we are optimistic about the future," concludes Peregrina.

Thus, TÜV Rheinland de México reaffirms its commitment to make the world a safer and more sustainable place by providing specialized attention to its clients with services that are key to maintain the safety and confidence of consumers in the country. To learn more about the Inspection Unit click here.

