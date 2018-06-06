Tuxera and Green Hills Software Partner to Bring Tuxera Flash File System to INTEGRITY Real-Time Operating System

"We envision Tuxera Flash File System as the go-to embedded storage solution for automotive Tier-1s and OEMs, and we are actively working with Green Hills to bring secure, high-performing, and reliable storage software to automotive platforms," said Severi Tikkala, director of automotive business development at Tuxera.

Tikkala continued, "Cars are becoming increasingly smart and, more importantly, highly data-driven. This is also making every element of the car – from ADAS systems and the cluster, to IVI and intelligent gateways – more open to the outside world. This leads to new safety requirements for automotive storage and for the software to maintain it. We recognize Green Hills Software as a key software stack provider for the automotive sector and look forward to continuing our cooperation."

Chris Tubbs, business development director, EMEA, Green Hills Software, commented, "We are glad to continue our extensive partnership with Tuxera. As new automotive applications continue to emerge, the requirements for the embedded storage software stack are becoming increasingly demanding. We are pleased to see that the Tuxera Flash File System now supports our INTEGRITY RTOS, which is the gold standard run-time foundation for safety and security-critical software in automotive, and look forward to our future joint projects."

RTOS – where consistency matters

The INTEGRITY RTOS is Green Hills Software's flagship operating system. Widely used by automotive Tier-1s and OEMs, INTEGRITY RTOS is built around an advanced partitioning architecture, and provides embedded systems with reliability and security to offer an optimum deterministic real-time response. INTEGRITY technology is certified to the highest levels of automotive safety (ISO 26262 ASIL D) and the highest security level ever achieved for any software product – Common Criteria EAL 6+, High Robustness.

Storage software for future real-time applications

As cars are becoming smarter, the automotive platform software has become complex, becoming write operation heavy and extensively interconnected with other elements of the car. This creates new requirements for the data security of the platform and makes long-term storage performance an important aspect of the file system that maintains it.

Bringing full-scale Linux FS to the RTOS

Designed for Linux applications, Tuxera's Flash File System offers a full-scale set of features for automotive-grade data handling, including data-integrity functionality for tackling potential power loss scenarios, an added level of security utilizing encryption, prolonged lifetime of the flash memory by reducing the level of storage fragmentation to the minimum, and additional technologies, such as compression and boot-time optimization.

From interoperable to embedded

Tuxera Flash File System is not the first Tuxera storage software product to support INTEGRITY RTOS. Previously, the two companies have worked together adding INTEGRITY RTOS support to a wide selection of Tuxera's external storage file system implementations, including Tuxera exFAT, Tuxera NTFS, and Tuxera FAT – making advanced interoperable storage solutions available to the automotive sector.

In bringing its state-of-the-art Tuxera Flash File System to the widely used automotive-grade INTEGRITY RTOS, Tuxera is working closely with Green Hills Software on a shared vision of providing secure, reliable, high-performing software to automotive Tier-1s and OEMs.

About Tuxera

Tuxera is the leading provider of storage and networking technologies. From the latest flagship smartphones, to cars, cameras, routers, and drones – Tuxera's software makes file transfers fast and content easily accessible. The company is an active member of multiple standard organizations, including JEDEC, AGL, SD Association, UFS Association, and many others. Founded in 2008, Tuxera's headquarters are located in Finland, with regional offices in China, India, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the US.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, INTEGRITY and Multivisor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

