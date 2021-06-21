Tuxera and Puli Space Technologies Set to Touch Down on the Moon in 2022 Aboard Peregrine Lander

HELSINKI, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuxera, a world-leader in quality-assured storage management and networking software, announced a sponsorship of Puli Space Technologies' efforts to take a monumental time capsule plaque to the Moon. Puli Space Technologies' project, "Memory of Mankind (MoM) on the Moon" is one of 25 planned payloads aboard Astrobotic's Peregrine Mission One (PM1). The Peregrine Lander is targeted for launch on United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan Rocket in June 2022 under NASA's Artemis program, Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS).

Memory of Mankind on the Moon launching in summer 2022

Hungarian-based Puli Space Technologies was founded in 2010 to launch on Google Lunar XPRIZE (GLXP), the world's highest-paying technology competition. Tuxera's founder and CTO, Szabolcs Szakacsits, a native of Hungary, spearheaded a technical and financial sponsorship to the Puli team beginning in 2014. Although Google's prize conditions were not met by any team - and thus went unclaimed - Puli Space continued its mission to represent the nation of Hungary on the Moon. In 2016, Puli and Astrobotic Technology announced that Team Puli would have a unique payload carried to the moon on Astrobotic's Peregrine Lander.

The historic "Memory of Mankind (MoM) on the Moon" venture from Puli Space Technologies will bring a lasting archive of imagery, news editorials, books, personal texts from the people of Earth to the moon on a special aluminum alloy plaque - including a brief statement from Tuxera. The plaque, which is resistant to lunar conditions, is an innovative means to store data in physical form. Its microfilm-like content is laser-etched into the surface and can hold millions of characters of text, all readable with a 10x magnifier. According to Team Puli, it represents a unique cultural and social imprint of the early 2020s that will be preserved for tens of thousands of years. The "Memory of Mankind (MoM) on the Moon" plaque will remain along with the Peregrine Lander, on the Moon's Lacus Mortis basaltic plain.

Puli's "Memory of Mankind (MoM) on the Moon" is part of the Earth-bound time capsule called Memory of Mankind (MoM). The texts that will travel on the Peregrine Lander are also placed here on Earth deep within the famous 7,000-year-old World Heritage Salt Mine in Hallstatt, Austria. The goal of MoM is to preserve as much information as possible from the culture of humanity for the future.

Countdown for 2023 Puli Lunar Water Snooper mission already ticking

The "Memory of Mankind (MoM) on the Moon" is not the stopping point for Puli Space Technologies, however. In July 2020, Team Puli took first prize in NASA's "Honey, I Shrunk the NASA Payload! The Sequel" challenge. The resulting miniaturized water ice detector from this challenge, the Puli Lunar Water Snooper (PLWS), will help NASA explore the Moon through its Artemis program.

"We've designed a very lightweight, low-cost micro-detector that is able to 'sniff' for hydrogen-bearing volatiles, including water ice," says Tibor Pacher, Puli Space's founder and CEO. "One of our major goals is to look for resources that can be used in-situ on the Moon. If our detector can figure out how much water ice is on the Moon, then it could potentially be harvested in the future for drinking water or to synthesize rocket fuel on the Moon." The team is currently working on the PLWS as a payload for a mission slated for 2023, and continues its efforts to develop its own rover for future water ice prospecting missions.

As for Tuxera's part, the company will continue to support Puli Space in its endeavors to the Moon both financially and through technical know-how. "We're extremely excited to be helping Team Puli in their monumental work with Moon exploration," says Szabolcs Szakacsits, founder and CTO of Tuxera. "We understand the harsh conditions such as extreme cold and radiation, which make data storage and processing more challenging in space. Tuxera already has file systems and flash management software at work in the International Space Station. We have also worked with a number of aerospace contractors in North America and Europe, so we're fully ready to help Puli in their mission to the Moon."

About Puli Space

Budapest-based Puli Space Technologies is a dedicated team of Hungarian professionals and space enthusiasts, named after the Puli, a dog-breed long used by shepherds for the protection and guidance of livestock in Hungary. Pulis are revered for their extraordinary intelligence, obedience, and playful temperament. Team Puli was an official Google Lunar XPRIZE contestant, and concentrates on the development of an affordable lightweight planetary rover platform, with unique mobility capabilities carrying payloads, as well as payload instruments, which can survive the harsh lunar environment, explore lunar resources and support In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) on the Moon. We keep a close look on down-to-earth applications like landmine detection. We will also catapult Hungary to the Moon.

With our unique wheel-leg (wheg) based mobility concept, Puli's robust and simple rover design is capable of negotiating rough terrains under extreme conditions. The team tested this design successfully in various Lunar Analogue Sites in the Moroccan desert, on the slopes of the Mauna Kea volcano in Hawaii and on a rock glacier in the Alps. Puli Space also considers it a top priority to promote scientific thinking and to encourage students in choosing a career in science. Learn more at https://pulispace.com.

About Tuxera

Tuxera is the leading provider of quality-assured embedded storage management software and networking technologies. Helping people and businesses store and do more with their data, our software is at the core of phones, tablets, cars, TV sets, cameras, drones, external storage, routers, spacecraft, IoT devices, and more. We help you store your data reliably, while making file transfers fast and content easily accessible. Tuxera is also an active member of multiple industry organizations, including JEDEC, SNIA, AGL, SD Association, The Linux Foundation, and many others. Founded in 2008, Tuxera's headquarters are located in Finland, with regional offices in China, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the US. Learn more about Tuxera at www.tuxera.com.

For more information, please contact:

VP Marketing, Tuxera, Tiffiny Rossi

[email protected]

Related Images

peregrine-lander-image-credit.jpg

Peregrine Lander. Image credit: Astrobotic Technology Inc.

Puli Space Technology's payload launches on Peregrine Lander in 2022, taking Tuxera to the Moon. Image credit: Astrobotic Technology Inc.

SOURCE Tuxera