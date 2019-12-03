Tuya Achieves Amazon Web Services IoT Competency Status

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI+IoT leader Tuya Smart announced today that it has achieved AWS IoT Competency status from Amazon Web Services (AWS). The designation recognizes Tuya's capabilities in providing a secure AI+IoT platform that offers universal connectivity, flexible app solutions, and a globally deployed smart cloud.

Achieving AWS IoT Competency status differentiates Tuya as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has proven success delivering IoT solutions seamlessly on AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must demonstrate expertise in AWS and undergo an assessment of the security, performance and reliability of their solutions.

"Achieving AWS IoT Competency status further validates that our platform provides a secure and reliable way for device manufacturers to deliver smart products to their customers," said Alex Yang, COO and co-founder of Tuya. "Through our collaboration with AWS and Alexa, we will continue to provide smart solutions for businesses and consumers."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customer identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with broad industry experience.

Tuya is an APN Advanced Technology Partner under the Technology for Gateway category, which highlights cloud-based platforms to acquire, analyze, and act on IoT data.

About Tuya

Tuya provides a global-leading AI+IoT platform that brings smart products to life for manufacturers, brands, OEMs and retail chains. The platform offers hardware access, cloud services and app development. Tuya also helps brands upgrade their technology and business models, enabling them to deliver smart devices to meet consumer demand. The company serves more than 180,000 partners in over 190 countries powering products such as lighting, appliances, environmental and surveillance equipment. Tuya is internationally operated, with local headquarters in the U.S., China, Germany, Japan, and India.

