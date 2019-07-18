Tuya and Soracom Announce Partnership Serving Consumer and Industrial Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AI+IoT platform leader Tuya has announced a partnership with Soracom, a global provider of smart connectivity for the Internet of Things, to co-develop their customer bases moving forward.

Following a partnership agreement established this month at Soracom Discovery 2019, all of Soracom's over 15,000 customers in both the consumer and industrial sectors will gain access to Tuya's leading AI+IoT platform, along with hardware products from Tuya's global network of partners. Likewise, Tuya's over 100,000 customers in lighting, appliances and smart home equipment will have access to Soracom's IoT data connectivity, secure networking, and cloud integration services.

"This partnership was a natural development for us," explains Alex Yang, COO and co-founder of Tuya. "Our customer bases overlap in both commercial and industrial fields, and service global customer bases. This will allow us to strengthen our IoT platform with Soracom's leading connectivity services."

Soracom recently announced that over 1 million IoT devices worldwide use its connectivity to connect to the cloud. These devices will now be able to access Tuya's platform to enable cutting-edge capabilities. Likewise, Tuya's network of customers and partners will be able to use Soracom's pay-as-you-go cellular connectivity.

About Tuya

Tuya provides a class-leading AI + IoT platform that brings smart products to life for manufacturers, brands, OEMs, and retail chains. The platform offers hardware access, cloud services, and app development. The company serves more than 100,000 partners in over 150 countries powering products such as lighting, appliances, environmental, and surveillance equipment. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Tuya now has offices in Silicon Valley and Pasadena, California, Hangzhou and Shenzhen.

For more information, please visit Tuya's Website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

About Soracom

Soracom is a global provider of smart IoT connectivity, offering cloud-native wireless service designed specifically for the needs of connected devices. Founded in 2015, Soracom now serves over 150,000 customers across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. From global enterprises to fast-growing start-ups, customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity. Soracom is an AWS IoT Competency Partner with Americas HQ in Seattle and offices in Tokyo (global HQ) and Singapore. soracom.io.

Press Contact

Tuya

Matt Burrows

The Hoffman Agency

1-408-975-3033

mburrows@hoffman.com

Soracom

Jake Martin

jake@soracom.io

SOURCE Tuya Global

