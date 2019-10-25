Tuya announces new partnerships and platform data with its Global Strategy Committee Inauguration during the AIoT Business Conference 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya, the provider of the leading global AI+IoT platform, has announced its 2019 platform data together with major partnerships like Lenovo and Schneider Electric to deliver global smart home and business solutions. The announcements were made at the 2019 AI+IoT Business Conference held in Shenzhen, China, which over 4000 participants in IoT industry from brands, developers, to manufacturers and retailers.



Tuya announced that its Powered by Tuya products have exceeded 90,000 models, which is an increase of nearly 300% year-over-year. The platform's clients now are over 180,000 clients which doubled from that of last year. Now, Oceania, Africa and Europe are the top growing regions with 1183%, 386% and 329%.



At the event, former GE CEO and Chairman, NEA Venture Partner, Jeff Immelt, was officially announced as Chairman of the Global Strategic Committee of Tuya, which is for the global strategic expansion of the IoT platform with the participation of Tuya executive team, NEA, and Quadrille Capital.



Immelt recognized Tuya's partnerships with many heavyweight companies around the world, and how greatly the platform has lowered the threshold of hardware, and improved the degree of connection of smart devices.



Speaking about his new role at Tuya, Jeff Immelt said: "I will contribute my experience and dedicate my resources to high-level talent recruitment and organizational structure to help drive growth worldwide, and further accelerate the adoption of smart home and business products."



Tuya announced and reviewed its big partnership this year, with Microsoft, Yandex, Amazon AWS, Lenovo, Schneider, TCL, Calex, ADEO, Hama, and many other partners that are from everywhere in the world.



Tuya is collaborating with global partners to jointly create solutions for smart products, to promote the maturity and the commercialization of the AI + IoT industry and better leveraging their respective software and hardware advantages for interconnection, cloud services, app customization, and marketing, etc.



About Tuya



Tuya provides a global-leading AI+IoT platform that brings smart products to life for manufacturers, brands, OEMs and retail chains. The platform offers hardware access, cloud services and app development. Tuya also helps brands upgrade their technology and business models, enabling them to deliver smart devices to meet consumer demand. The company serves more than 180,000 partners in over 190 countries powering products such as lighting, appliances, environmental and surveillance equipment. Tuya is internationally operated, with local headquarters in the U.S., Germany, Japan, India, and China.



For more information, please visit Tuya's Website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.



SOURCE Tuya Smart

Related Links

https://en.tuya.com/

