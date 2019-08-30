Tuya Announces New Smart Home Automation Hub at IFA 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today before IFA 2019, global AI+IoT leader Tuya Smart announced a proprietary new Smart Home Automation Hub with "Pegasus" technology that enables multiple smart home devices from different devices to connect with one-click. . .

"Pegasus," solves the common problem of not having enough power sockets in a given room by combining all functions that only require one cable instead of several.

"Having a Smart Home Automation Hub equipped with Pegasus technology means having a Gigabit router and a Zigbee gateway at the same time," said Alex Yang, Tuya's Co-Founder and COO. "You can free up your hands to enjoy one-click networking and benefit from a cost-efficient method of connection."

To power Tuya's "Pegasus'" networking feature, users can connect to Wi-Fi and Zigbee devices in just 3 steps:

Add a Smart Home Automation Hub device to the Tuya Smart App.

Click "one button networking" on the smart home hub to enter "Pegasus Mode."

Turn on the smart device's automatic networking mode for quick connection.

On display at Tuya's IFA 2019 booth is JCG's H2 Pro Smart Gateway router, one of the first manufacturers to incorporate Tuya's "Pegasus" Smart Home Automation Hub. JCG's H2 Pro is a Wi-Fi and Zigbee compatible smart gateway and includes 2.4G and 5G dual frequency switching, automatic channel optimization and full gigabit port.

The variety of IoT devices and connection protocols have increased with the rising popularity of smart home technology, creating an overwhelming amount of smart home device applications. To combat this issue, Tuya creates a more simplified AI+IoT platform connection, which has already been used to create more than 30,000 different smart objects.

About Tuya

Tuya provides a class-leading AI + IoT platform that brings smart products to life for manufacturers, brands, OEMs, and retail chains. The platform offers hardware access, cloud services, and app development. Tuya also helps brands upgrade their technology and business models so they can deliver smart devices to meet consumer demand. The company serves more than 100,000 partners in over 190 countries powering products such as lighting, appliances, environmental, and surveillance equipment. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Tuya now has offices in Silicon Valley and Pasadena, California, Hangzhou and Shenzhen.

For more information, please visit Tuya's Website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

SOURCE Tuya Global Inc