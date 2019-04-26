Tuya announces nine innovations at the third annual AI + IoT Business Conference with its global partners

SHENZHEN, China, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya, the world's leading AIoT (AI + IoT) platform, yesterday introduced technical, platform and business innovations during the AI+IoT Business Conference (ABC) 2019 Spring held in Shenzhen, China.

AI+IoT Business Conference 2019 Spring

At the conference, industry leaders from fields including AI, IoT, home security, investment, financing and real estate gathered together with over 4,000 attendees to discuss the future development of smart business.

Speakers included:

Stanford University Professor, mathematician and algorithm specialist Michael Saunders

Professor, mathematician and algorithm specialist The executive director of Softbank C&S's IoT business Masamitsu Kondo

President of Doshisha Toneri Kimbara

President of Zigbee alliance Tobin Richardson

Todd Emerson from Amazon Alexa

from Amazon Alexa Executives from international IoT brands including SPC, Konyks, Lloyd and WBM International

Executives from Midea and Vanke.

Tuya's Technical Innovations

The technical advancements Tuya announced include:

One-click Connectivity Function, which enables faster connections across products, while supporting all major protocols like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, GPRS and 5G. With Flexible Fast Control (FFC), users get password-free connections with localized networking for a smoother experience while connecting to new devices at their home.

which enables faster connections across products, while supporting all major protocols like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, GPRS and 5G. With Flexible Fast Control (FFC), users get password-free connections with localized networking for a smoother experience while connecting to new devices at their home. IoT Butler/Housekeeper makes it possible to control over 100 devices at any one time, 10 times more than other players in the market. A series of interactions among all devices can be triggered according to the preferences set by the user.

makes it possible to control over 100 devices at any one time, 10 times more than other players in the market. A series of interactions among all devices can be triggered according to the preferences set by the user. Consumer AI is now a reality thanks to NLP (Natural Language Processing) technology that means your voice assistant can do a series of skills without the need for multiple commands. It uses visual inter-process communication (IPC) with the ability to have two-way communication and interaction, with which users can have conversations while seeing each other on a screen.

Tuya's Platform Updates

Thanks to Tuya's one-stop platform, it takes only 5 minutes to turn a traditional device into a connected device on its IoT OS, which works closely with AWS, Azure and Tencent Cloud. Also, Tuya's data protection levels meet international standards, including European and American standards.

Thanks to Tuya's Comprehensive Data Analysis System the programming process for coders uses APS (advanced planning and scheduling) to synchronize working schedules with colleagues and for performing pressure testing on the cloud without delay. With its Customized Mobile App Platform, which provides all kinds of modules, Tuya has made app development as easy as playing with LEGOs.

Industry Specific Enhancements

As a global AI+IoT platform, Tuya provides multiple technical support features like NLP, IoT full connectivity and IoT networking module. Based on the underlying technical support of Tuya IoT OS platform, SaaS-level smart solutions are developed for six industries: Tuya Whole House, Tuya Hotel, Tuya Healthcare, Tuya Security, Tuya Apartment and Tuya Sharing for offices.

Each provides comprehensive Software-as-a-Service solution that connects devices in different ways depending on the industry and use. With this robust platform, device makers can have a fully open ecosystem perfect for use in smart homes, hotels, healthcare, security, the office and in rental apartments.

Tuya's Global Market Plans

Among the six global market plans presented at the conference, the Nebula project is at the core. In 2019, Tuya will provide comprehensive support for 66 global IoT brands in 22 countries, and open up market resources for Tuya customers to help the development of IoT industry as a whole. At present, Tuya has already helped many brands become local IoT leaders, such as SPC in Spain, Konyks in France, Bimar in Italy and Lloyd is Mexico.

"We are now entering the AI+IoT era, where devices will recognize and perceive user needs, transforming manufacturing, retail and consumer services. In the next two years, there will be more than 1 million companies whose products are 'Powered by Tuya', and Tuya will create billions of dollars of production value for the IoT industry," said Jerry Wang, Co-founder and CEO of Tuya.

About Tuya

Tuya provides an AI + IoT platform that enables manufacturers to bring smart devices to consumers in a faster, more affordable way. The system offers hardware access, cloud services and app development that can create an intelligent product within a day. The company currently powers 100 million products around the world in over 200 countries and regions for 93,000 global partners – including Energizer, TCL, Archos, Vivitar and Geeni– providing IoT Operating System for business from real estate, hotel, healthcare, security, renting, etc. The "Powered by Tuya (PBT)" label means any smart product with the technical tag can interact with each other regardless of the brand and categories to have interoperability and easy control.

Tuya is co-headquartered in San Jose, California, and Hangzhou, China, and also has offices in Pasadena, California, and Shenzhen, China.

For more information, please visit Tuya's Website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube

SOURCE Tuya Smart