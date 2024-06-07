Tuya Converges with Industry Experts at the 2024 TUYA Global Developer Summit to Present a Blueprint for AI Advancement

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 29, 2024, Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391)，the global cloud platform service provider, hosted the TUYA Global Developer Summit in Futian, Shenzhen. The second half of the summit was centered around the theme of "Embracing Emerging Technologies for Sustainable Growth". Tuya partnered with leading companies in the global technology sector to focus on emerging technology trends worldwide and collaboratively examine how groundbreaking technologies, including generative AI, can foster new growth opportunities for enterprises and therefore assist global developers in capturing market potential.

Tiangang Qin, Director of Strategic Cooperation at Lenovo Group; Xiangyu Xue, IoT R&D Director of Haier Water PL; Tianjie Zhang, Chief Architect of AI Computing at Alibaba Cloud; Kevin Hu, Alexa Smart Home Principle BD Manager; Stephanie Chen, Head of Shenzhen Business Development of Amazon Global Selling; Anthony Zhou, China General Manager of Silicon Labs; Erdan Ma, TÜV SÜD Section Manager; Beta Wang, General Manager of Tencent Cloud Intelligence, Head of Tencent Cloud Intelligent Products; Jerry Shi, Texas Instruments China FAE Director; Levi Chen, Customer Solutions Architect of Google Cloud; Jing Chen, TuyaOS Technical Lead of Tuya Smart; Zheyuan Nie, Technical Director of Developer Platform of Tuya Smart, and others delivered captivating keynote speeches, enlightening developers worldwide about AI innovations and their applications across various industries.

At the beginning of the forum, Jing Chen, TuyaOS Technical Lead of Tuya Smart, delivered a speech with the theme of "The Evolution Path of Connectivity". Chen said, "Tuya has been a stalwart in the smart market for many years, not only developing a distributed cross-platform operating system for seamless connectivity across diverse scenarios but also achieving remarkable connectivity advancements through technologies such as the T5 module, Bluetooth batch networking, PLC technology, and 4G cloud card modules, garnering overwhelmingly positive market responses. Now, bolstered by generative AI, we have established an end-to-end cloud-integrated architecture that facilitates pet detection, vehicle detection, speech recognition, posture recognition, bird recognition, and more, thereby enabling global developers to innovate their products with unprecedented ease. Looking ahead, we remain committed to exploring even more highly advanced connectivity avenues and bringing the promise of a smarter lifestyle closer to becoming a reality for all."

Lenovo Group: Forging a New Eco-Innovation Landscape for AI Devices

Lenovo, a global technology leader originating from China and operating in 180 markets worldwide, has crafted a comprehensive AI strategic blueprint grounded in the pioneering IT technology architecture of 'end-edge-cloud-network-intelligence'. This strategic layout spans AI-embedded intelligent terminals, AI-oriented infrastructure, and AI-native solution services, aimed at catalyzing China's intelligent transformation and advancing the inclusivity of AI technologies.

"Hybrid artificial intelligence stands at the forefront of AI implementation," said Tiangang Qin, Director of Strategic Cooperation at Lenovo Group. "Through our relentless pursuit in the AI realm, we have pioneered the launch of the first AI-powered personal computer tailored for inclusive big-model experiences. This innovative product harnesses the 'Lenovo Tianxi Intelligent Agent' to support features such as AI-assisted artistry, AI-generated slides, AI image recognition, and automated meeting minutes. These functionalities are seamlessly integrated into users' work, study, and daily lives, significantly enhancing content production efficiency. Looking ahead, we look forward to collaborating with cutting-edge AI companies like Tuya to further unlock the boundless potential of AI-powered personal computers."

Haier Group: AIoT Empowers Smart Water Experience Upgrade

Haier Group, a trailblazer in solutions for an enhanced lifestyle and digital transformation since its inception in 1984, strives to unlock further possibilities through its expansive ecosystem. This objective extends to enhancing users' daily lives and fostering growth in the industrial landscape with its ecological partners. Today, Haier boasts 10 research and development centers, 71 research institutes, 35 industrial parks, 143 manufacturing centers, and an extensive sales network spanning 230,000 outlets globally.

Xiangyu Xue, IoT R&D Director of Haier Water PL, emphasizes, "Water is a fundamental necessity in every household. Our 'Internet of Water' initiative aims to offer a comprehensive solution that caters to the entire spectrum of water needs in a household, including hot water, purified water, and temperature-controlled water. By collaborating with partners like Tuya, we aim to provide users with a smart water usage experience that is healthy, comfortable, energy-efficient, and convenient. We continually strive to enhance user satisfaction by leveraging intelligent technology."

Alibaba Cloud: Unveiling the Future: AI for Tomorrow's World

Alibaba Cloud, a pioneering global provider of cloud computing and artificial intelligence technology, has been committed to delivering secure and reliable computing and data processing capabilities through its online public services since 2009. Alibaba Cloud strives to make AI and computing inclusive for all by making these technologies more accessible. Today, it serves enterprises, developers, and government agencies across over 200 countries and regions worldwide.

Tianjie Zhang, Chief Architect of AI Computing at Alibaba Cloud, offers a glimpse into the company's vision for the AI era. He states, "In this new AI landscape, innovation is flourishing in the cloud, enhancing intelligent experiences across a variety of applications such as intelligent terminals, human-like interactions, professional assistants, and efficiency tools. Over the past year, Alibaba Cloud's large model technology has undergone rapid development, leveraging vast computing resources and agile business scheduling capabilities. This has resulted in efficient and user-friendly API calling services that enable developers to build AI applications with more convenience. Not only does this enrich product forms and business models, but it also brings more efficient, secure, and sustainable solutions to domains such as smart homes and smart cities, thus accelerating the formation of intelligent ecosystems."

Alexa: Build the Ambient Home Together with Alexa

Alexa has become part of the family in millions of households around the world—with well over half a billion devices sold and customers interacting with Alexa tens of millions of times every hour. On top of this, there are more than one million registered developers, brands, and device makers building conversational, natural, and proactive experiences with Alexa. Amazon offers a collection of tools, APIs, reference solutions, and documentation that makes it easy for developers to build Alexa experiences for their customers.

"Amazon has always been committed to making every household's daily life more convenient, intelligent, and enjoyable through Alexa voice assistants. To achieve this goal, the Alexa smart home team works closely with numerous valued partners to promote the development of immersive smart home scenarios," said Kevin Hu, Alexa's Smart Home Principal BD Manager. "For example, we have collaborated with companies such as Tuya to incorporate the Frustration Free Setup feature on more devices, providing consumers with a convenient and fast device setup experience. In addition, Alexa can help consumers simplify their daily lives with functionalities such as reminding them to replenish their products to provide a better intelligent experience. In the future, we look forward to further deepening our cooperation with Tuya to allow more powerful intelligent products to enter thousands of households and accelerate the arrival of the global intelligent era."

Silicon Labs: Secure, Sustainable, Efficient——Full Range of IoT Connectivity

Silicon Labs is a trailblazer in wireless connectivity for the Internet of Things. Its integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, and unmatched ecosystem support make the company the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, and home and life applications. The company lead the industry in high-performance, low-power, and security with support for the broadest set of multi-protocol solutions.

Anthony Zhou, China General Manager of Silicon Labs, said, "Our mission has always been to 'Foster a Connected World.' Utilizing Tuya's connection modules, including Zigbee, Bluetooth, Matter, Sub-G, Wi-Fi, and Wi-SUN, we strive to deliver safer, healthier, more energy-efficient, and smarter devices to our customers. By cultivating a comprehensive ecosystem, we aim to make smart devices an integral part of all facets of everyday life."

TÜV SÜD: Certification as GDPR Compliance Tools for Data Protection

TÜV SÜD was established in 1866, formerly known as the Steam Boiler Inspection Association. Today, it has become a globalized institution. TÜV SÜD has established over 1000 branches in 50 countries, with more than 28,000 employees, and is committed to continuously improving its technology, system, and professional knowledge. TÜV SÜD's technical experts provide one-stop solutions for global clients, including GDPR assessments and multi-country data protection consulting and compliance assessment services, IoT product network security testing, and ETSI EN 303 645 testing and certification.

Erdan Ma, TÜV SÜD Section Manager, said, "The organisations need to have certain compliance capabilities in order to meet data compliance requirements in the EU, and can also mitigate compliance risks with the appropriate compliance tool - certification. Companies can be provided with a Europrivacy GDPR certification by TAM CERT after complying with rigorous audits ranging from the regulatory to the technical level, and after being accredited by the national accreditation bodies and data regulators to which the certification body TAM CERT belongs in Hungary. For product developers in the AI era, GDPR certification is proof that the data processing activities for which they apply for certification meet the strict requirements of the GDPR. While guaranteeing that the strict requirements of the GDPR are in place and integrated into the product from the design and development stage, it can effectively reduce the regulatory pressure on the companies, reduce the risk of fines, and help the companies to build up an excellent brand image in the EU market and enhance its market competitiveness."

During the forum, Tuya also held a panel discussion focused on the theme "How are disruptive innovations powering the smart home revolution", with the goal of providing a guide to global developers for navigating the prospects and obstacles presented by emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and cloud computing across various industries. Through collaborative dialogues with industry luminaries and entrepreneurs, Tuya strives to offer fresh market strategies to global developers, thereby setting the industry on a more intelligent trajectory.

Zheyuan Nie, Technical Director of Developer Platform of Tuya Smart, commented, "Our developer platform serves as an efficient tool to aid developers in their ongoing innovation and creation efforts. Keeping up with the latest trends, we have incorporated AI into our offerings. Leveraging AI, the platform can swiftly discern the needs of developers and execute instructions, enhancing their work efficiency. This, in turn, will significantly expedite the progress of the intelligent industry, foster the widespread adoption of intelligent technology, and ultimately enhance people's quality of life."

Beta Wang, General Manager of Tencent Cloud Intelligence and Head of Tencent Cloud Intelligent Products, stated, "We are steadfast in our commitment to offer developers highly accessible and economically viable AI products and solutions. By harnessing robust universal models and low-threshold development tools, we aspire to significantly enhance developers' productivity. Moreover, in order to create models tailored to a diversity of industries, we envision future collaborations with industry pioneers like Tuya to jointly foster the growth of the large language model ecosystem and inclusive AI."

Jerry Shi, Texas instruments China FAE director, said: With the continued development of emerging technologies, AI is gradually introduced to embedded system designs. TI is making edge AI solutions that enable localized decision making and machine learning for real-time networking applications, which can create intelligent scenarios for customers and provide higher efficiency with cost reduction. These solutions paired with TUYA's cloud developer platform that has the power of AI technology, we can support the next intelligent transformation. We look forward to working with TUYA to push embedded technology forward in the future.

"Google Cloud is ramping up its investments in emerging technologies, particularly AI. Over the past year, we've introduced an array of cutting-edge features for Vertex AI, our developer toolset, which encompass important models like Llama 2 and Claude 2. As we move forward, our aim is to broaden the application of AI technology across Google Cloud, providing even more robust and adaptable platforms to catalyze intelligent transformations across diverse industries," Levi Chen, Customer Solutions Architect at Google Cloud, said.

Furthermore, at the forum, Tuya marked a significant milestone by signing a cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Zhilian Information Technology Co., Ltd., exemplifying its unwavering commitment to deepening and broadening its AI footprint. Tuya firmly believes that through the collective efforts of all stakeholders, the intelligent industry can embark on a comprehensive innovation journey.

The successful hosting of this forum not only underscores Tuya's technical prowess in AI but also highlights its preeminent position across myriad industries. The enlightening keynote speeches delivered by numerous industry experts have inspired developers to chart a new course. In the future, Tuya aims to collaborate with more developers to explore the vast AI landscape and continue to propel the smart industry into a new era of growth and development.

SOURCE Tuya Smart