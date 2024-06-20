Tuya Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Tuya Inc.

Jun 20, 2024, 09:04 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global leading cloud platform service provider, today announced the results of its annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") held at 3:00 p.m. Hong Kong time on June 20, 2024 in Hangzhou, China. The Company announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholders' approval as set forth in the notice of Annual General Meeting dated May 21, 2024, Hong Kong time, has been adopted at the Annual General Meeting.

About Tuya Inc.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) is a global leading cloud platform service provider with a mission to build a smart solutions developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built cloud developer platform with cloud and generative AI capabilities that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, and smart solutions for developers of smart device, commercial applications, and industries. Through its cloud developer platform, Tuya has activated a vibrant global developer community of brands, OEMs, AI agents, system integrators and independent software vendors to collectively strive for smart solutions ecosystem embodying the principles of green and low-carbon, security, high efficiency, agility, and openness.

