Tuya Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global leading IoT cloud development platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was US$64.4 million , up approximately 42.2% year over year (4Q2022: US$45.3 million ).





was , up approximately 42.2% year over year (4Q2022: ). IoT platform - as - a - service ( "PaaS" ) revenue was US$47.2 million , up approximately 44.6% year over year (4Q2022: US$32.6 million ).





was , up approximately 44.6% year over year (4Q2022: ). Software - as - a - service ( "SaaS" ) and others revenue was US$9.5 million , up approximately 19.3% year over year (4Q2022: US$7.9 million ).





was , up approximately 19.3% year over year (4Q2022: ). Overall gross margin increased to 47.3%, up 2.7 percentage points year over year (4Q2022: 44.6%). Gross margin of IoT PaaS increased to 44.8%, up 3.3 percentage points year over year (4Q2022: 41.5%).





increased to 47.3%, up 2.7 percentage points year over year (4Q2022: 44.6%). Gross margin of IoT PaaS increased to 44.8%, up 3.3 percentage points year over year (4Q2022: 41.5%). Operating margin was negative 36.7%, improved by 35.8 percentage points year over year (4Q2022: negative 72.5%). Non - GAAP operating margin was negative 0.4%, improved by 33.4 percentage points year over year (4Q2022: negative 33.8%).





was negative 36.7%, improved by 35.8 percentage points year over year (4Q2022: negative 72.5%). was negative 0.4%, improved by 33.4 percentage points year over year (4Q2022: negative 33.8%). Net margin was negative 16.8%, improved by 33.4 percentage points year over year (4Q2022: negative 50.2%). Non - GAAP net margin was 19.5%, improved by 31.0 percentage points year over year (4Q2022: negative 11.5%).





was negative 16.8%, improved by 33.4 percentage points year over year (4Q2022: negative 50.2%). was 19.5%, improved by 31.0 percentage points year over year (4Q2022: negative 11.5%). Net cash generated from operating activities was US$31.8 million (4Q2022: net cash used in operating activities was US$0.1 million ).





was (4Q2022: net cash used in operating activities was ). Total cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and U.S. treasury securities recorded as short-term and long-term investments were US$984.3 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to US$952.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

For further information on the non-GAAP financial measures presented above, see the section headed "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Operating Highlights

IoT PaaS customers 1 for the fourth quarter of 2023 were approximately 2,200 (4Q2022: approximately 2,400). Total customers for the fourth quarter of 2023 were approximately 3,200 (4Q2022: approximately 3,400). The Company's implementation of key-account strategy has enabled it to be more focused on serving strategic customers.





for the fourth quarter of 2023 were approximately 2,200 (4Q2022: approximately 2,400). Total customers for the fourth quarter of 2023 were approximately 3,200 (4Q2022: approximately 3,400). The Company's implementation of key-account strategy has enabled it to be more focused on serving strategic customers. Premium IoT PaaS customers 2 for the trailing 12 months ended December 31, 2023 were 265 (4Q2022: 263). In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company's premium IoT PaaS customers contributed approximately 82.7% of its IoT PaaS revenue (4Q2022: approximately 77.0%).





for the trailing 12 months ended were 265 (4Q2022: 263). In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company's premium IoT PaaS customers contributed approximately 82.7% of its IoT PaaS revenue (4Q2022: approximately 77.0%). Dollar - based net expansion rate ( "DBNER" ) 3 of IoT PaaS for the trailing 12 months ended December 31, 2023 was 103% (4Q2022: 51%).





of IoT PaaS for the trailing 12 months ended was 103% (4Q2022: 51%). Registered IoT device and software developers were approximately 993,000 as of December 31, 2023 , up 40.3% from approximately 708,000 developers as of December 31, 2022 .





1. The Company defines an IoT PaaS customer for a given period as a customer who has directly placed orders for IoT PaaS with the Company during that period. 2. The Company defines a premium IoT PaaS customer as a customer as of a given date that contributed more than US$100,000 of IoT PaaS revenue during the immediately preceding 12-month period. 3. The Company calculates DBNER of IoT PaaS for a trailing 12-month period by first identifying all customers in the prior 12-month period (i.e., those have placed at least one order for IoT PaaS during that period), and then calculating the quotient from dividing the IoT PaaS revenue generated from such customers in the current trailing 12-month period by the IoT PaaS revenue generated from the same Company of customers in the prior 12-month period. The Company's DBNER may change from period to period, due to a combination of various factors, including changes in the customers' purchase cycles and amounts and the Company's customer mix, among other things. DBNER indicates the Company's ability to expand customer use of the Tuya platform over time and generate revenue growth from existing customers.



Mr. Xueji (Jerry) Wang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tuya, commented, "In the fourth quarter of 2023, we continued to execute our proven development strategies of focusing on key account customers and enhancing our product capabilities to boost our value proposition, while also essentially completing our organization adjustment. These combined efforts enabled us to conclude the year with strong sequential growth momentum. Notably, we achieved a 42.2% year-over-year revenue increase, reaching approximately $64.4 million in the quarter, alongside a record-high blended gross margin of 47.3%. These results reflect the substantial value of our platform, products, and services offer to our customers, affirming our confidence in Tuya's resilience and its capability to navigate industry cycles with improved operational leverage and financial performance."

Ms. Yao (Jessie) Liu, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Tuya, added, "The fourth quarter marked our transition from recovery to growth, efficiency enhancements, and margin expansion. During the quarter, all three business sectors recorded robust revenue growth, and their margins either improved or remained steady, a testament to the effectiveness of our product focus and enrichment strategy. Our strategic commitment to cost management and operational efficiency, coupled with the steady growth of gross profits, resulted in continued record-high non-GAAP net profits and positive net operating cashflow. As we advance into 2024, we are confident that Tuya's solid financial position and momentum will sustain our business expansion and product profitability."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

REVENUE

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 42.2% to US$64.4 million from US$45.3 million in the same period of 2022, mainly due to the increase in IoT PaaS revenue, SaaS and others revenue and smart device distribution revenue.

IoT PaaS revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 44.6% to US$47.2 million from US$32.6 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the relief of downstream inventory backlog and a global economic improvement compared with the same period of 2022, along with the effective customer-focus and product-enhancement strategies the Company adopted to navigate through the macroeconomic headwinds. Correspondingly, the Company's DBNER of IoT PaaS for the trailing 12 months ended December 31, 2023 increased to 103% from 51% for the trailing 12 months ended December 31, 2022 .





from in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the relief of downstream inventory backlog and a global economic improvement compared with the same period of 2022, along with the effective customer-focus and product-enhancement strategies the Company adopted to navigate through the macroeconomic headwinds. Correspondingly, the Company's DBNER of IoT PaaS for the trailing 12 months ended increased to 103% from 51% for the trailing 12 months ended . SaaS and others revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 19.3% to US$9.5 million from US$7.9 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in revenue from cloud software products. The Company remained committed to offering value-added services and a diverse range of software products with compelling value propositions to its customers.





from in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in revenue from cloud software products. The Company remained committed to offering value-added services and a diverse range of software products with compelling value propositions to its customers. Smart device distribution revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 64.6% to US$7.8 million from US$4.7 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in revenue from smart device solutions and the variations in the timing and volume of customer demands and purchases.

COST OF REVENUE

Cost of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 35.3% to US$33.9 million from US$25.1 million in the same period of 2022, generally in line with the increase in the Company's total revenue.

GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN

Total gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 50.9% to US$30.5 million from US$20.2 million in the same period of 2022 and gross margin increased to 47.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from 44.6% in the same period of 2022.

IoT PaaS gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 44.8%, compared to 41.5% in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the changes in product mix, enhancement in product value, and the decrease in provision recorded for certain slow-moving IoT chips and raw materials compared to the fourth quarter of last year.





SaaS and others gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 74.2%, which remained relatively stable, compared to 75.2% in the same period of 2022.





Smart device distribution gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 29.7%, compared to 14.6% in the same period of 2022, primarily due to higher-value product solutions we provided to our customers during the fourth quarter of 2023.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Operating expenses increased by 2.0% to US$54.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from US$53.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, defined as operating expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses and credit loss of long-term investments, decreased by 13.5% to US$30.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from US$35.5 million in the same period of 2022. Share-based compensation expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were US$15.9 million, compared to US$17.5 million in the same period of 2022. Credit loss of long-term investments was US$7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to nil in the same period of 2022.

Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were US$22.8 million , down 17.9% from US$27.8 million in the same period of 2022, primarily because of the strategic streamlining of the Company's research and development team and operations. During this quarter, average salaried employee headcount of the Company's research and development team was down approximately 21.9% year over year, compared to the same quarter in last year. Non-GAAP adjusted research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were US$19.4 million , compared to US$23.8 million in the same period of 2022.





, down 17.9% from in the same period of 2022, primarily because of the strategic streamlining of the Company's research and development team and operations. During this quarter, average salaried employee headcount of the Company's research and development team was down approximately 21.9% year over year, compared to the same quarter in last year. Non-GAAP adjusted research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were , compared to in the same period of 2022. Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were US$10.9 million , down 2.4% from US$11.2 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the strategic streamlining of the Company's sales and marketing team, partially offset by increased spending in marketing events as the revenue returned to a year-over-year growth trajectory since the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were US$9.5 million , compared to US$9.6 million in the same period of 2022.





, down 2.4% from in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the strategic streamlining of the Company's sales and marketing team, partially offset by increased spending in marketing events as the revenue returned to a year-over-year growth trajectory since the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were , compared to in the same period of 2022. General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were US$23.8 million , up 46.8% compared to US$16.2 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the credit loss of US$7.4 million of long-term investments. Non-GAAP adjusted general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were US$5.3 million , compared to US$4.3 million in the same period of 2022.





, up 46.8% compared to in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the credit loss of of long-term investments. Non-GAAP adjusted general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were , compared to in the same period of 2022. Other operating income, net in the fourth quarter of 2023 was US$3.4 million , primarily due to the receipt of software value-added tax refunds and various general subsidies for enterprises.

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS AND OPERATING MARGIN

Loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 narrowed by 28.0% to US$23.6 million from US$32.8 million in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 narrowed by 98.3% to US$0.3 million from US$15.3 million in the same period of 2022.

Operating margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 was negative 36.7%, improved by 35.8 percentage points from negative 72.5% in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP operating margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 was negative 0.4%, improved by 33.4 percentage points from negative 33.8% in the same period of 2022.

NET LOSS/PROFIT AND NET MARGIN

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 narrowed by 52.4% to US$10.8 million from US$22.7 million in the same period of 2022. The difference between loss from operations and net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily because of a US$13.1 million interest income achieved mainly due to well implemented treasury strategies on the Company's cash and bank time deposits recorded as short-term and long-term investments.

The Company had a non-GAAP net profit of US$12.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of US$5.2 million in the same period of 2022, demonstrating the Company's ability to sustain profitability on a non-GAAP basis.

Net margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 was negative 16.8%, improving by 33.4 percentage points from negative 50.2% in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP net margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 19.5%, improving by 31.0 percentage points from negative 11.5% in the same period of 2022.

BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS/PROFIT PER ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS was US$0.02 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to US$0.04 in the same period of 2022. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit per ADS was US$0.02 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss of US$0.01 in the same period of 2022.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, TIME DEPOSITS AND U.S. TREASURY SECURITIES RECORDED AS SHORT-TERM AND LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS

Cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and U.S. treasury securities recorded as short-term and long-term investments were US$984.3 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to US$952.0 million as of December 31, 2022, which the Company believes is sufficient to meet its current liquidity and working capital needs.

NET CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net cash generated from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2023 was US$31.8 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities US$0.1 million in the same period of 2022. The net cash generated from operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2023 improved mainly due to the increase in the Company's revenue, and the decrease in operating expenses, particularly employee-related costs, and working capital changes in the ordinary course of business.

For further information on non-GAAP financial measures presented above, see the section headed "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Outlook

In the fourth quarter of 2023, we continued to observe a moderately declining yet persisting overall inflation, which is expected to continually influence the discretionary consumer electronics spending. On the supply chain front, we expect downstream inventory levels to be normalizing ongoingly, providing downstream smart device manufacturers, brands, and retail channels with greater flexibility and resilience to adapt their operational and procurement plans as necessary. This, in turn, will revitalize their investment in smart business. Overall, discretionary consumer electronic spending alongside enterprise procurement are expected to prioritize cost-effectiveness, reflecting a balanced approach widely adopted in the current economic climate.

In response to this evolving market environment, the Company will remain committed to continuously iterating and improving its products and services, further enhancing software and hardware capabilities, expanding key customer base, investing in innovations and new opportunities, diversifying revenue streams, and further optimizing operating efficiency. At the same time, the Company understands that future trajectories may encounter challenges, including shifting consumer spending patterns, regional economic disparities, inventory management, foreign exchange rate volatility, and broader geopolitical uncertainties.

About Tuya Inc.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) is a global leading IoT cloud development platform with a mission to build an IoT developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud development platform that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers. Through its IoT cloud development platform, Tuya has enabled developers to activate a vibrant IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners and end users to engage and communicate through a broad range of smart devices.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations (including non-GAAP operating margin), non-GAAP net (loss)/profit (including non-GAAP net margin), and non-GAAP basic and diluted net (loss)/profit per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The Company defines non-GAAP measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and credit-related impairment of long-term investments from the respective GAAP measures. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of expenses that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses and credit-related impairment of long-term investments have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Tuya's non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included at the end of this press release.

TUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2023 (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



As of December 31,

As of December 31, 2022

2023 ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents 133,161

498,688 Short-term investments 821,134

291,023 Accounts receivable, net 12,172

9,214 Notes receivable, net 2,767

4,955 Inventories, net 45,380

32,865 Prepayments and other current assets, net 8,752

11,053 Total current assets 1,023,366

847,798 Non-current assets:

Property, equipment and software, net 3,827

2,589 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 9,736

7,647 Long-term investments 18,031

207,489 Other non-current assets, net 1,179

877 Total non-current assets 32,773

218,602 Total assets 1,056,139

1,066,400







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable 9,595

11,577 Advances from customers 27,633

31,776 Deferred revenue, current 6,821

6,802 Accruals and other current liabilities 33,383

32,807 Incomes tax payables –

689 Lease liabilities, current 3,850

3,883 Total current liabilities 81,282

87,534 Non-current liabilities:

Lease liabilities, non-current 5,292

3,904 Deferred revenue, non-current 394

506 Other non-current liabilities 7,004

3,891 Total non-current liabilities 12,690

8,301 Total liabilities 93,972

95,835

TUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2023 (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



As of December 31, As of December 31,

2022 2023

















Shareholders' equity:



Ordinary shares – – Class A ordinary shares 25 25 Class B ordinary shares 4 4 Treasury stock (86,438) (53,630) Additional paid-in capital 1,584,764 1,616,105 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,115) (17,091) Accumulated deficit (514,073) (574,848)











Total shareholders' equity 962,167 970,565











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,056,139 1,066,400

TUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 Revenue 45,286 64,411 Cost of revenue (25,100) (33,948) Gross profit 20,186 30,463 Operating expenses:



Research and development expenses (27,792) (22,806) Sales and marketing expenses (11,203) (10,937) General and administrative expenses (16,181) (23,754) Other operating incomes, net 2,160 3,410 Total operating expenses (53,016) (54,087) Loss from operations (32,830) (23,624) Other income/(loss)



Other non-operating income, net 779 778 Financial income, net 10,234 13,135 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net (102) 17 Loss before income tax expense (21,919) (9,694) Income tax expense (811) (1,122) Net loss (22,730) (10,816)





Net loss attributable to Tuya Inc. (22,730) (10,816)





Net loss attribute to ordinary shareholders (22,730) (10,816)





Net loss (22,730) (10,816) Other comprehensive (loss)/income



Changes in fair value of long-term investments (8,347) (5,321) Transfer out of fair value changes of long-term investments – 7,487 Foreign currency translation 2,090 1,772 Total comprehensive loss attributable to Tuya Inc. (28,987) (6,878)







TUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023





Net loss attributable to Tuya Inc. (22,730) (10,816)











Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (22,730) (10,816)











Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 554,121,595 557,103,923





Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (0.04) (0.02)





Share-based compensation expenses were included in:



Research and development expenses 4,032 3,446 Sales and marketing expenses 1,611 1,462 General and administrative expenses 11,867 11,028

TUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended



December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023

Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities (138) 31,760

Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities (165,305) 299,763

Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (3,432) 162

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents,

restricted cash 2,138 729

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents,

restricted cash (166,737) 332,414

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash at the beginning of period 299,898 166,274

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash at the end of period 133,161 498,688











TUYA INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE FINANCIAL MEASURES (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023





Reconciliation of operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses



Research and development expenses (27,792) (22,806) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 4,032 3,446 Adjusted Research and development expenses (23,760) (19,360)











Sales and marketing expenses (11,203) (10,937) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 1,611 1,462 Adjusted Sales and marketing expenses (9,592) (9,475)











General and administrative expenses (16,181) (23,754) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 11,867 11,028 Add: Credit-related impairment of long-term investments – 7,435 Adjusted General and administrative expenses (4,314) (5,291)











Reconciliation of loss from operations to non-GAAP loss from operations



Loss from operations (32,830) (23,624) Operating margin (72.5) % (36.7) % Add: Share-based compensation expenses 17,510 15,936 Add: Credit-related impairment of long-term investments – 7,435 Non-GAAP Loss from operations (15,320) (253)











Non-GAAP Operating margin (33.8) % (0.4) %











Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net (loss)/profit



Net loss (22,730) (10,816) Net margin (50.2) % (16.8) % Add: Share-based compensation expenses 17,510 15,936 Add: Credit-related impairment of long-term investments – 7,435 Non-GAAP Net (loss)/profit (5,220) 12,555











Non-GAAP Net margin (11.5) % 19.5 %











Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing non-GAAP net loss per share



– Basic 554,121,595 557,103,923











– Diluted 554,121,595 589,438,606











Non-GAAP net (loss)/profit per share attributable to ordinary shareholders



– Basic (0.01) 0.02











– Diluted (0.01) 0.02







