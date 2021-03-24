Tuya Smart and Elechomes Partner to Deploy Smart Home Products into the Global Market

At present, Elechomes provides air purifiers, humidifiers, food dehydrators, and air fryers to the United States, European and Japanese markets. Its products have appeared in Digital Trends, the Spruce, Techhive, BobVila, NYMag, and other top media channels, as well as on Amazon's Best Sellers list. Currently, Elechomes is experiencing a YOY growth of over 300% in the United States, over 150% in Europe, and over 200% in other countries. With the support of Tuya's development tools, the Elechomes app was released on Google Play and iOS app stores on January 25, 2021.

Through this cooperation, Elechomes will further leverage the robust technical capability of Tuya to expand their smart home product lines, launch more products to meet various market needs, and enhance corporate competitiveness.

In addition, Tuya will support Elechomes in their global business activities, expanding from North America, Europe, and Japan to other overseas markets, and ultimately accomplishing global deployment through the online-offline-combined development model.

"I believe the in-depth partnership with Tuya will enable us to not only secure our position in the smart home industry, but also provide us with more possibilities in product development and marketing," said Sam Liu, Senior Vice President of Thousandshores Inc.

Fritz Werder, General Manager of Tuya North America, also said, "The in-depth cooperation with Elechomes will unite the strengths of both parties to provide consumers with better smart products for a more convenient and healthier lifestyle. At the same time, Tuya will also benefit from the cooperation, by enhancing brand awareness and influence, and winning the trust of more users."

About Elechomes

Elechomes is one of the leading brands of Thousandshores Inc for quality smart home appliances, offering a lifestyle upgrade that never loses sight of things that matter: a lifestyle for better health, comfort, and wellbeing. It supplies premium, reliable, and well-designed household appliances to the United States, European, and Japanese markets, and its marketing strategy will expand worldwide in the near future. At present, more than 60,000 people follow its official account on Facebook and Instagram. Its brand traffic"elechomes"on TikTok has over 8,000,000 views and growing. There is an average of 20 organic Instagram reposts from customers every day, and more than 1,000 subscribers every month on its website.

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) is a leading global IoT Cloud Platform with a unique, all-in-one offering of cloud + connectivity + app that makes it easy and affordable for brands, retailers, and OEMs to make their products smart. Tuya's platform has smart-enabled more than 252,000 device SKUs in hundreds of categories worldwide, serving over 262,000 developers globally. Tuya is internationally operated with headquarters in the U.S., Germany, India, Japan, Colombia, and China.

