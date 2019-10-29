Tuya Smart Announces Integration with SmartThings

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart, the provider of the leading global AI+IoT platform, has announced an in-depth collaboration with SmartThings , the leader in home automation, to advance smart solutions with the completion of Tuya's Work with SmartThings (WWST) certification. The companies are excited to jointly showcase Globe Electric as the first Tuya customer to integrate its Powered by Tuya product with the WWST program.

"SmartThings makes it easy for consumers to get the most from their devices. Our partnership with Tuya and Samsung enables us to integrate this added ease of use to Globe's suite of connected lighting and electrical products, making for a great user experience - one of our core values" said Adam Chaimberg, Chief Merchandising Officer of Globe Electric.

"Tuya shares our passion for enabling the thoughtful smart home, and integration allows us to expand the breadth of our ecosystem and offer even more value to our users," said Robert Parker, CTO of SmartThings. "We are excited to introduce our customers to Tuya's world-class devices, and Tuya customers to a new way to seamlessly control and manage their "Powered by Tuya" ecosystems."

"As the leading IoT platform, Tuya is committed to promoting cross-brand and category interoperability, said Alex Yang, CTO and co-founder of Tuya. "Our partnership with SmartThings, and the WWST certification, provides us an excellent opportunity to expand our platform and customers."

About SmartThings:

SmartThings is the easiest way to turn a home into a smart home, making it simple to connect and control your devices from anywhere. As the industry leader for consumer IoT technology, SmartThings' open platform brings together devices, developers, and services to offer one of the largest ecosystems of integrated devices – connecting over 10 million homes with more than 45 million active users, and support for more than 5,000 devices for limitless possibilities. Founded in 2012, SmartThings is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. For more information, visit www.smartthings.com. There's potential in your everyday things.

About Tuya:

Tuya provides a global-leading AI+IoT platform that brings smart products to life for manufacturers, brands, OEMs and retail chains. The platform offers hardware access, cloud services and app development. Tuya also helps brands upgrade their technology and business models, enabling them to deliver smart devices to meet consumer demand. The company serves more than 100,000 partners in over 190 countries powering products such as lighting, appliances, environmental and surveillance equipment. Tuya is internationally operated, with local headquarters in the U.S., China, Germany, Japan, and India.

About Globe Electric:

Since 1932, Globe Electric has been an innovative leader in the residential lighting and electrical industry, developing tailored, category-focused programs that provide highly effective retail solutions for some of North America's largest retailers. Privately held with a reputation for cutting-edge products and outstanding customer service, Globe has been recognized as an industry leader that continually strives to re-charge the creative energy that has fueled the company for over 80 years.

SOURCE Tuya Smart