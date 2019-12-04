Tuya Smart has signed a Global Partnership with Schneider Electric to Cloud service its Wiser Home Automation solution, starting in Asia

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI+IoT leader Tuya Smart, and Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced a partnership on their Smart Home Automation platform in Asia.

"Our Wiser Smart Home solution is bringing strong values for our consumers around energy saving, sustainability, comfort, safety and scalability. Thanks to this partnership with Tuya it allows our platform to be very flexible, reliable and cyber secured to the latest standards" said Yan Golaz – Senior VP Connected Living in Schneider Electric.

Through this partnership, Schneider Electric will use Tuya's cloud services to power their Wiser Smart Home and make consumers' homes always connected with very good reliability and Data integrity.

"Partnering with the world's largest electrical brand will enable us both to deliver smart home solutions in Asia," said Leo Chen, Chairman and President from Tuya. "Schneider has chosen Tuya IoT company, which validates our cloud and AI+IoT platform."

About Tuya

Tuya provides a global-leading AI+IoT platform that brings smart products to life for manufacturers, brands, OEMs and retail chains. The platform offers hardware access, cloud services and app development. Tuya also helps brands upgrade their technology and business models, enabling them to deliver smart devices to meet consumer demand. The company serves more than 180,000 partners in over 190 countries powering products such as lighting, appliances, environmental and surveillance equipment. Tuya is internationally operated, with local headquarters in U.S., China, Germany, Japan, and India.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring 'Life Is On' everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine worldleading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our meaningful purpose, and inclusive and empowered values.

SOURCE Tuya Smart