Tuya Smart Presented at the China Pavilion of COP29, Advocating for a Zero Carbon Future

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 16, 2024, the side event titled "Dialogue with the World: Building a Sustainable Ecosystem for a Zero Carbon Future" took center stage at the China Pavilion of COP29. This event focused on energy transformation, introducing technological innovations such as the digital empowerment of green supply chains. The event fostered international collaboration, elevated public awareness of climate change, and underscored its essential role in the global climate governance agenda.

The event commenced with addresses from Liu Zhenmin, Special Envoy for Climate Change of China; Wang Shi, Founder of Vanke Group and DeepRock Group and Chairman of Vanke Foundation; and John Cotton, Program Manager of Southeast Asia Energy Transition Partnership of the United Nations Office for Project Services. Additionally, representatives from leading enterprises driving energy innovation, including HSBC Group and Tuya Smart, enriched the discussion with their insights.

New productive forces aligned with sustainability emerged as a central theme, with the session emphasizing the vital role of innovative technologies and global partnerships in driving energy transformation. Participants from diverse countries and industries actively contributed ideas, united in their mission to become key contributors and advocates for a greener, more sustainable future.

Wang Shi, Founder of Vanke Group and DeepRock Group, and Chairman of Vanke Foundation, shared his insights on technological innovation and international cooperation in the global energy sector. Highlighting the success of partnerships between China and Indonesia, Wang emphasized their role as a benchmark for advancing the green development of the Belt and Road Initiative. He called on all stakeholders to collaborate in building a sustainable, green Belt and Road framework.

John Cotton, Program Manager of Southeast Asia Energy Transition Partnership of the United Nations Office for Project Services, underscored the importance of maximizing supply chain cooperation to achieve meaningful energy transitions. "Without enhanced collaboration in the supply chain, true energy transition is unattainable," Cotton stated. He further advocated for embracing innovative technologies to attract investment, foster balanced energy transitions, and create new jobs and skills for a sustainable future.

Eva Na, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Cooperation and CMO of Tuya Smart, delivered a keynote address at the China Pavilion, where she outlined Tuya's groundbreaking "Smart Decarb" initiative. This initiative leverages smart technology to enable businesses and households to independently adopt climate-friendly practices. "Tuya stands at the convergence of the smart and green technology revolutions," Na remarked. "By harnessing AI to deepen smart applications and promoting commercial smart technology across industries, we are advancing the widespread implementation of green solutions. In carbon reduction, Tuya integrates smart technology into every stage of the energy chain, enabling public participation and paving the way for a truly zero-carbon future."

Christian Déséglise, Head of Sustainable Infrastructure and Innovation at HSBC Group, highlighted the transformative potential of the energy transition, describing it as the "future economy." He emphasized the multifaceted market opportunities it creates for innovative enterprises, supply chains, and companies providing essential infrastructure for this shift. "To achieve a zero-carbon transition," Déséglise stated, "HSBC is committed to providing the necessary financial support. From now until 2030, we will allocate $750 billion to $1 trillion to drive green transformations and ensure the successful implementation of this critical change."

Beyond offering forward-thinking perspectives, the mature solutions showcased by smart technology-driven enterprises—the "emerging forces" at COP29—garnered significant attention from attendees. Tuya's smart energy management system, for instance, received interest from energy and power companies across multiple regions. These innovative solutions are already being implemented in Europe, the Middle East, and Singapore. Notably, in Singapore, Tuya partnered with clients to deliver a Home Energy Management System (HEMS) that enables households to reduce energy consumption. The most energy-efficient households achieved savings of up to 50%, providing tangible examples for businesses and organizations aiming to adopt smart energy practices.

As the human race confronts the urgent challenge of reducing carbon emissions over the next 30 years, smart technologies offer unprecedented and accelerated opportunities for carbon reduction. The China Pavilion of the COP29 focused on technology-driven energy transformation as a central theme, offering critical insights into the future of the energy sector. Tuya Smart remains committed to innovation and collaborative progress. Embracing the momentum of the times, Tuya aims to provide robust technology and an open, neutral ecosystem to support global energy transitions. By launching increasingly localized energy solutions and partnering with stakeholders worldwide, Tuya is dedicated to advancing global climate action and fostering a greener, more sustainable future.

