Tuya to Participate in Fireside Chat Series at the CES 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global leading IoT cloud development platform, today announced that its management will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show ("CES 2024") on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (11:00 p.m. Hong Kong Time).

This event is open access for all investors to participate. Interested parties can register for the event via the link below. Replays of the webcast will also be available after the event on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tuya.com.

Registration Link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tcfDkHhuTw60UwIdB63RNg

About Tuya Inc.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) is a global leading IoT cloud development platform with a mission to build an IoT developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud development platform that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers. Through its IoT cloud development platform, Tuya has enabled developers to activate a vibrant IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners and end users to engage and communicate through a broad range of smart devices.

