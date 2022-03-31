TV & Film Composer Kim Planert Releases Second Solo Album 'BEING'

2nd Solo Album of Original Music Inspired By The Exploration of What it Truly Means To Be Human

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Planert (known for Castle, The Whispers, Missing, Skid Row Marathon) releases his second solo album BEING. This neoclassical record follows the successful release of his previous 2019 album SKYLIGHT: Notes from a Logbook. BEING has already been picked up by Spotify in their major playlist Classical New Releases.

With 50 minutes of music, BEING is Kim's most intimate work to date: String orchestra and electronics express vulnerability through the voices of solo violin and cello in conversation and conflict. The manipulation and distortion of sound, transform from a thundering stampede of horses to the haunting wail of a siren through an overwhelming suburban jungle. Granular synthesis freezes time and draws in to slow the listening experience down.

"Hypnotic repetition and holding space for the listener is entirely intentional, an invitation to pause and question. The message is simple, to encourage compassion and empathy for each other and oneself." - Kim

Kim composed BEING in his studio in Los Angeles and completed writing during the pandemic. Taking the world's situation into account, the recording session was held remotely via the internet with the renowned Budapest Scoring Orchestra. The album is out on all major streaming platforms.

Album Credits:

Orchestra:

Budapest Scoring

Soloists:

Violin

Román Oszecsinszkij

Cello

Mayas Olveti

Mastering:

Eastside Mastering Studios Berlin

Götz-Michael Rieth

More about the artist:

