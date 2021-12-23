TV and Movie Merchandise Market to Record USD 79.07 Bn Growth | 8.77% CAGR Projection through 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Read our Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from TV and movie merchandise market study

TV and movie merchandise market size to increase by USD 79.07 billion at 8.77% CAGR between 2020 and 2025

at 8.77% CAGR between 2020 and 2025 8.08% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

44% market growth to originate in North America during the forecast period

during the forecast period Apparel segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2020

Dominant vendors include 41 Entertainment LLC, Aardman Animations Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Charter Communications Inc., Comcast Corp., CPLG Ltd., Indieflix Inc., Sony Corp., The Walt Disney Co., and Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

TV and Movie Merchandise Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The TV and movie merchandise market is driven by the growth of e-commerce platforms. The global e-commerce industry has witnessed significant growth over recent years. In addition, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced consumers across the globe to buy products online. The growth of the industry is allowing retailers to expand their business across new geographies, explore new markets, and eliminate middlemen. This is proving to be pivotal in the demand and supply of TV and movie merchandise as many licensed vendors and agents can cater to consumers directly through online platforms. Similarly, consumers can directly purchase TV and movie merchandise through e-commerce websites. All these factors are fostering the growth of the global TV and movie merchandise market.

"Although the increase in the number of mobile applications and the success of TV shows and movies will further boost the market growth, uncertain economic conditions, seasonality of merchandise sales, and piracy or infringement of copyrights challenges might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

The TV and movie merchandise market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast of the TV and movie merchandise market through 2025?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the TV and movie merchandise market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the TV and movie merchandise market?

TV And Movie Merchandise Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 79.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 41 Entertainment LLC, Aardman Animations Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Charter Communications Inc., Comcast Corp., CPLG Ltd., Indieflix Inc., Sony Corp., The Walt Disney Co., and Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

SOURCE Technavio