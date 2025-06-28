TV Anime "Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia" First Super Teaser Visual Revealed!

Panel Confirmed at Anime Expo 2025, Broadcast set for 2026

TOKYO , June 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning historical manga by Tomato Soup, "A Witch's Life in Mongol"—which recently made headlines with its anime adaptation announcement—will officially air in 2026 as "Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia". To mark the occasion, the anime's super teaser visual has also been unveiled for the first time.

superteaser

Currently serialized on the Souffle website, "A Witch's Life in Mongol" is a court drama set in 13th-century Mongolia. It follows Sitara (aka Fatima), a former slave girl captured by the Mongol Empire, who meets Töregene, the 6th wife of the Mongolian Emperor—who also harbors complicated feelings toward the empire. Together, they begin to disrupt the very foundation of the empire.

The anime will be produced by internationally acclaimed animation studio Science SARU, known for its visually distinctive and high-quality works such as "DAN DA DAN","Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!", and "DEVILMAN crybaby".

First Super Teaser Visual Revealed! Broadcast Set for 2026!

The newly revealed teaser visual features a breathtaking starry night stretching across the vast Mongolian steppe—brought to life with Science SARU's signature expressive style and color palette. This visual offers a tantalizing glimpse into the epic historical drama that awaits.

Alongside the visual reveal, the anime's official website and X (formerly Twitter) account have also launched. The initial anime adaptation announcement sparked widespread excitement on social media, with fans expressing comments like, "Can't wait!" and "So excited it's Science SARU!". Stay tuned for more updates as this highly anticipated project unfolds.

Official X: https://x.com/Jaadugar_global

Official Website: https://anime-jaadugar.com/en/

Special Teaser PV: https://youtu.be/bNPxBtAXKNc

"Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia" Joins TV Asahi's Panel at Anime Expo 2025!

"Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia" will also be showcased at Anime Expo 2025—the largest anime and pop culture convention in North America. The anime will be featured as part of TV Asahi's panel event.

Producers Go Inagaki (Science SARU) and Kazuki Endo (TV Asahi) will have a special on-stage discussion to share behind-the-scenes insights and give fans an exclusive early look into the project.

Panel Information

- Event: Anime Expo 2025

- Venue: Los Angeles Convention Center, California, USA

- Date & Time: Saturday, July 5, 2025, 2:45 PM–3:35 PM (local time)

- Location: Room 403AB – TV Asahi Industry Panel

- Guests: Go Inagaki (Producer, Science SARU), Kazuki Endo (Producer, TV Asahi)

- Event Website: https://www.anime-expo.org/ax/

About the Series

Story

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia is a court drama set in 13th-century Mongolia.

It follows Sitara (Fatima), a former slave girl captured by the Mongol Empire, who meets Töregene , the 6th wife of the Mongol Emperor—who also harbors complicated feelings toward the empire. Together, they begin to disrupt the very foundation of the empire.

About Science SARU

Science SARU is an animation production company committed to nurturing new talent and implementing cutting-edge creative technology; the company has produced projects across different mediums, including for television, film, and streaming. Some of Science SARU's best-known works include "Lu Over the Wall", "DEVILMAN crybaby", "Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!", "Inu-Oh", "The Colors Within", and "DAN DA DAN", among others.

[Science SARU Official Site]: https://sciencesaru.com/en

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Corporation is a national commercial broadcaster in Japan, leading the Japanese content industry and having 23 network affiliate stations covering the nation. TV Asahi produces and airs animation such as "Doraemon" from 1979, "Shin chan" from 1992, and the more recent "The Dangers in My Heart" and "SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary". TV Asahi is also actively expanding into new businesses, including the production of original anime series in India and collaborative projects with partnering studios in Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, and the US.

Manga Information

Title: "A Witch's Life in Mongol"

Author: Tomato Soup

Previously published: Volumes 1 (Published by AKITASHOTEN in Japan)

Available on YenPress

https://yenpress.com/series/a-witch-s-life-in-mongol

Copyright Notice

Manga Cover Art: © Tomato Soup (AKITASHOTEN) 2022

Other Visuals:©Tomato Soup(AKITASHOTEN)/Jaadugar Committee

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721099/Jaadugar_A_Witch_in_Mongolia_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721100/superteaser.jpg