TV AZTECA ANNOUNCES SALES OF Ps.2,915 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.678 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022
May 02, 2022, 19:35 ET
MEXICO CITY, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AZTECACPO Latibex: XTZA), one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2022.
"Despite the positive performance of revenue in the quarter, the company's net sales are still below levels prior to the health contingency due to Covid-19," commented Rafael Rodríguez, CEO of TV Azteca. "In this context, in the coming months we will seek to boost the production and acquisition of content, the investment in maintenance and equipment and hiring human resources, suspended during the health contingency, and which are necessary to overcome the great challenges for the year and offer the most competitive programming to audiences, in order to strengthen the revenue generation and preserve the operational and financial viability of the company."
"Regarding our balance sheet, TV Azteca continues with the constructive dialogue with the holders of the notes denominated in foreign currency, which began the previous year, to allow the reorganization of its debt, in line with the context and situation of the company, and has the firm conviction that favorable agreements can be reached in the near future for all parties and for the development of Mexican television," added Mr. Rodríguez.
First quarter results
Net sales for the period were Ps.2,915 million, 14% above the Ps.2,563 million for the same quarter of the previous year. Total costs and expenses increased 13% to Ps.2,237 million, from Ps.1,978 million in the previous year.
As a result, TV Azteca reported EBITDA of Ps.678 million, compared to Ps.584 million a year ago. The company generated operating income of Ps.480 million, from a profit of Ps.417 million the previous year.
TV Azteca recorded net income of Ps.285 million, compared to a net loss of Ps.281 million in the same period of 2021.
|
1Q 2021
|
1Q 2022
|
Change
|
Ps.
|
%
|
Net sales
|
$2,563
|
$2,915
|
$352
|
14%
|
EBITDA
|
$584
|
$678
|
$94
|
16%
|
Operating income
|
$417
|
$480
|
$63
|
15%
|
Net result
|
$(281)
|
$285
|
$566
|
-----
|
Net result per CPO
|
$(0.09)
|
$0.10
|
$0.19
|
-----
|
Figures in millions of pesos.
Net sales
The company's advertising sales in Mexico grew 14%, to Ps.2,867 million, from Ps.2,513 million a year earlier.
The sum of revenues from TV Azteca Guatemala and TV Azteca Honduras, as well as the company's content sales outside of Mexico, was Ps.48 million, compared to Ps.50 million the previous year.
Costs and SG&A Expenses
Total costs and expenses increased 13% in the quarter as a result of a 14% growth in production, programming and transmission costs — to Ps.2,061 million, from Ps.1,804 million a year ago — together with a 1% increase in selling and administrative expenses, to Ps.176 million, compared to Ps.174 million in the previous year.
The increase in costs — consistent with the growth in income — reflects the production of content and the acquisition of exhibition rights required by the company's different platforms in the period.
The increase in selling and administrative expenses is the result of higher personnel, fees and travel expenses, partially offset by a reduction in operating expenses and services.
EBITDA and net results
The company's EBITDA was Ps.678 million, compared to Ps.584 million in the same period of the previous year. TV Azteca reported operating income of Ps.480 million, from Ps.417 million a year ago.
The main variations below EBITDA were as follows:
Reduction of Ps.103 million in other financial expenses that reflects expenses related to the cancellation of foreign exchange hedges and interest on the company's cost-bearing debt a year ago.
Foreign exchange gain of Ps.229 million, compared to a foreign exchange loss of Ps.209 million in the same quarter of 2021 as a result of a dollar net liability monetary position, together with the appreciation of the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar this period, compared to depreciation the previous year.
Reduction of Ps.99 million in the balance of discontinued operations, due to losses related to the discontinued operation of Azteca Comunicaciones Perú this quarter, compared to profit from the operations of the company a year ago.
TV Azteca recorded a net income of Ps.285 million in the quarter, from a net loss of Ps.281 million the previous year.
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2022, TV Azteca's debt with cost was Ps.12,432 million, compared to Ps.12,548 million from the previous year.
The balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was Ps.949 million, compared to Ps.1,671 million a year ago. The company's net debt as of March 31, 2022 was Ps.11,483 million, from Ps.10,877 million the previous year.
The restricted cash balance — which reflects the amount to cover payments for content exhibition rights and other short-term obligations of the company — was Ps.1,655 million, compared to Ps.246 million a year ago.
About TV Azteca
TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico: Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a+, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also owns TV Azteca Digital, operator of several of the most visited digital platforms and social networks in Mexico.
TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect TV Azteca and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
|
Investor Relations:
|
Bruno Rangel
|
Rolando Villarreal
|
Grupo Salinas
|
TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V.
|
Tel. +52 (55) 2601-5400, ext. 11502
|
Tel. +52 (55) 2601-5400, ext. 11508
|
Press Relations:
|
Luciano Pascoe
|
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
|
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Millions of Mexican pesos of March 31 of 2021 and 2022 )
|
First Quarter of :
|
2021
|
2022
|
Change
|
Net revenue
|
Ps
|
2,563
|
100%
|
Ps
|
2,915
|
100%
|
Ps
|
352
|
14%
|
Programming, production and transmission costs
|
1,804
|
70%
|
2,061
|
71%
|
257
|
14%
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
174
|
7%
|
176
|
6%
|
1
|
1%
|
Total costs and expenses
|
1,978
|
77%
|
2,237
|
77%
|
258
|
13%
|
EBITDA
|
584
|
23%
|
678
|
23%
|
94
|
16%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
156
|
174
|
17
|
Other expense -Net
|
11
|
24
|
13
|
Operating profit
|
417
|
16%
|
480
|
16%
|
63
|
15%
|
Equity in income from affiliates
|
25
|
57
|
32
|
Comprehensive financing result:
|
Interest expense
|
(275)
|
(281)
|
(6)
|
Other financing expense
|
(186)
|
(83)
|
103
|
Interest income
|
17
|
40
|
23
|
Exchange loss -Net
|
(209)
|
229
|
439
|
(652)
|
(94)
|
558
|
Income before the following provision
|
(210)
|
-8%
|
443
|
15%
|
653
|
Provision for income tax
|
(92)
|
(79)
|
12
|
(Loss) Profit from continuing operations
|
(302)
|
363
|
665
|
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations
|
21
|
(78)
|
(99)
|
Net income
|
Ps
|
(281)
|
Ps
|
285
|
Ps
|
566
|
Non-controlling share in net profit
|
Ps
|
0
|
Ps
|
-
|
Ps
|
(0)
|
Controlling share in net profit
|
Ps
|
(281)
|
-11%
|
Ps
|
285
|
10%
|
Ps
|
566
|
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Millions of Mexican pesos of March 31 of 2021 and 2022)
|
At March 31
|
2021
|
2022
|
Change
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
Ps
|
1,671
|
Ps
|
949
|
Ps
|
(722)
|
Restricted Cash
|
246
|
1,655
|
1,409
|
Accounts receivable
|
3,413
|
4,185
|
772
|
Other current assets
|
2,646
|
2,995
|
349
|
Total current assets
|
7,976
|
9,784
|
1,808
|
23%
|
Accounts receivable
|
28
|
225
|
197
|
Exhibition rights
|
2,005
|
2,249
|
244
|
Property, plant and equipment-Net
|
3,114
|
2,812
|
(302)
|
Television concessions-Net
|
9,452
|
9,399
|
(53)
|
Other assets
|
797
|
847
|
50
|
Deferred income tax asset
|
1,970
|
1,640
|
(330)
|
Total long term assets
|
17,366
|
17,172
|
(194)
|
-1%
|
Total assets
|
Ps
|
25,342
|
Ps
|
26,956
|
Ps
|
1,614
|
6%
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term debt
|
Ps
|
4
|
Ps
|
10,729
|
Ps
|
10,725
|
Other current liabilities
|
5,902
|
7,477
|
1,575
|
Total current liabilities
|
5,906
|
18,206
|
12,300
|
Long-term debt:
|
Securities Certificates
|
2,771
|
-
|
(2,771)
|
Long-term debt
|
9,773
|
1,703
|
(8,070)
|
Total long-term debt
|
12,544
|
1,703
|
(10,841)
|
-86%
|
Other long term liabilities:
|
Advertising advances
|
4,571
|
4,065
|
(506)
|
Deferred income tax
|
572
|
543
|
(29)
|
Other long term liabilities
|
709
|
447
|
(262)
|
Total other long-term liabilities
|
5,852
|
5,055
|
(797)
|
-14%
|
Total liabilities
|
24,302
|
24,964
|
662
|
3%
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,040
|
1,992
|
952
|
92%
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
Ps
|
25,342
|
Ps
|
26,956
|
Ps
|
1,614
|
6%
|
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Millions of Mexican pesos of March 31 of 2021 and 2022 )
|
Period ended March 31,
|
2021
|
2022
|
Operating activities:
|
Income before taxes on earnings
|
Ps
|
(210)
|
Ps
|
443
|
Charges to income not affecting resource
|
607
|
161
|
Cash flow generated before taxes to income
|
397
|
604
|
Accounts receivable and related parties
|
(548)
|
(529)
|
Inventories and performance rights
|
106
|
(1,245)
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and taxes on earnings
|
(218)
|
(667)
|
Net cash flow from operating activities
|
(263)
|
(1,837)
|
Investing activities:
|
Acquisitions of property and equipment, intangibles and others
|
-
|
20
|
Net cash flows from investing activities
|
-
|
20
|
Financing activities:
|
Repayment of borrowings, net
|
(1,212)
|
(1)
|
Interest paid
|
(145)
|
(166)
|
Others
|
(29)
|
(24)
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
(1,386)
|
(191)
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(1,649)
|
(2,008)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
3,566
|
4,612
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|
Ps
|
1,917
|
Ps
|
2,604
SOURCE TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V.
