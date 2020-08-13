TV Host and Contractor Chip Wade Gives DIY Advice on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now is the perfect time for homeowners to tackle all those home improvement projects. Creating a beautiful and comfortable outdoor living space has become a national obsession while sheltering in place, according to Chip Wade, professional contractor and award-winning TV host. Just in time to take advantage of DIY home improvements, Chip shares some affordable ideas to rejuvenate the home.

Summer Home Improvements with Chip Wade

NEEDED PROJECT

Painting is the most affordable way to freshen up any home, and now it is easy to paint like a pro. HGTV HOME by Sherwin-Williams just introduced its new and improved Everlast Exterior Paint & Primer, now with water beading technology. The innovative technology repels water off painted surfaces to help protect homes against moisture while elevating curb appeal. Everlast Exterior Paint & Primer combines the design expertise of HGTV with the legendary quality of Sherwin-Williams. Find it exclusively at Lowe's or visit www.sherwin-williams.com

NEW TECHNOLOGY

There is an old contractor mantra "measure twice, cut once", but now the measuring part just got a lot easier with Carta from PLOTT. Carta is the world's first digital measuring wheel to virtually map any outdoor space in real-time. It works with a smartphone to virtually measure any outdoor space and transmits information to the Let's PLOTT app. Carta then guides users to the points in real life to complete a variety of tasks, enhancing the efficiency of construction projects. Buy it now at Lowe's, Amazon or the Let's PLOTT website www.letsplott.com/carta

TECH RECOMMENDATIONS FOR INSIDE

Update a home by installing a smart thermostat. Chip recommends ecobee's Smart Thermostat with voice control. It seamlessly regulates a home's temperature while reducing its energy consumption, helping save money while keeping the home cool and comfortable during the hot summer months. Easy to install and even easier to enjoy, ecobee learns and adapts to one's routine, for comfort while at home and reduced energy use when away. It can save consumers up to 23% on cooling costs, which is something we can all appreciate. The ecobee Smart Thermostat costs just under $250. For more information, visit www.ecobee.com

MORE HANDY PRODUCTS

For the people who are always moving pictures around and redecorating a space, but hate feeling like the nails will not work for heavy items, try the 3M ™CLAW Drywall Picture hanger. It goes into drywall with no tools or studs, and hangs items up to 45 pounds. It is a great solution and it makes hanging heavy art projects easy. It only takes a simple push of your thumbs, so you can do it by yourself. Ditch measuring tape and a level, and use the Spot Marker to get the right placement with ease. A little new décor can go a long way to freshen up a space. For more information, visit www.3M.com/CLAW

