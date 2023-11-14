TV In 2024: (One Hundred) Fifty-Seven Channels and Nothin's On. MIDDLEHOOD is Hoping to Change That.

News provided by

Michele Palermo

14 Nov, 2023, 08:40 ET

The effects of this year's entertainment strikes will be felt well into 2024. As Hollywood struggles to restart, it's overlooking content opportunities from independent producers who appeal to the audiences who drove "Peak TV." One producer is hoping to change that.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 entertainment strikes may be over, but the scripted content drought they created will live on through 2024. While networks and streamers have attempted to fill the gap with reality shows and foreign productions, they've overlooked exceptional, independently produced content by underrepresented writers, directors and actors who actually appeal to the audiences who drove "Peak TV." The creator of MIDDLEHOOD, Michele Palermo, is hoping to change that.

Continue Reading
Elena Wohl and Mark Damon Espinoza star as recent exes in MIDDLEHOOD.
Elena Wohl and Mark Damon Espinoza star as recent exes in MIDDLEHOOD.
Elena Wohl stars in MIDDLEHOOD.
Elena Wohl stars in MIDDLEHOOD.

MIDDLEHOOD is an 8-episode, half hour, single-camera show with a fresh, funny, female-forward look into midlife crisis. With the raw, intimate honesty of Tiny Beautiful Things and the social conflicts of All In The Family, MIDDLEHOOD is the creation of writer/director Michele Palermo, whose credentials include series developed with Peter Horton, David E. Kelley and LIFETIME TV. As she looked at the audiences who were actually driving the phenomenon known as "Peak TV" – who were primarily middle-aged women, according to the Wall Street Journal - Palermo decided to end-run the traditional system and create a show that would appeal to those audiences. Not just develop and write it, but create it – right down to the final shot, packaged for immediate broadcast.

MIDDLEHOOD features notable leads – Elena Wohl (Seinfeld, Spotlight) and Mark Damon Espinoza (The Endgame, Beverly Hills 90210) – impeccable writing, clean production values, and a strong supporting cast. Created under a SAG-AFTRA Special New Media agreement, MIDDLEHOOD received its finishing touches right before the strikes hit.

"It's been interesting dealing with stakeholders during this process," said Michele, who also executive-produced MIDDLEHOOD. "They publicly grieve the end of "Peak TV" and the lack of fresh content due to the strikes. Yet internally they still tend to cling to old systems, when they could use this moment to open up to large but underrepresented audiences. It's a giant opportunity to be grabbed." 

MIDDLEHOOD has been attracting interest from both traditional television and streaming services at markets like MIPCOM, and Michele is hopeful that the series will soon land a home. 

"What's interesting about what we did is that we set up a site where, instead of just viewing a demo reel, buyers can watch the series and see the entire arc of the first season," said Michele, "It's a virtually risk-free way to refill the content pipeline, and the interest is definitely there."

"We're excited to see where this goes," she continued. "It's obvious that a core audience for MIDDLEHOOD already exists - we've been featuring snippets from the series on Instagram and Facebook, and our follower numbers are exploding. And they're all asking the same question: 'Where can I watch this?' I can't wait to give them the answer."

Media Contact:
Angela Gyetvan
323-230-0386
[email protected] 

SOURCE Michele Palermo

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.