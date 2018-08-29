LONDON, August 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TV Mounts market is expected to grow US$ 3,194.4 million by 2025 from US$ 2,653.8 million in 2017. The demand for TV Mounts is largely influenced by number of factors mainly due to the several advantages offered by TV mounts and rising living standard of people across the globe. On the basis of type, fixed wall mount accounted for largest share of the TV mounts market in 2017 in terms of revenue. These mounts are easiest to install and economical as compared to other TV mounts.







The market for TV mount is fragmented with the presence of several manufacturers and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years.Majority of the companies in this market are located in Asia-Pacific region as well as in North America.







Currently, high demand for TV mounts is noticed in developing as well as developed regions such as Asia-Pacific and North America owing to the significant growth in residential and commercial construction, robust economic growth, boom of screen-size upgrades in developed region, and replacement of CRT TVs with flat-panel TVs in developing regions.







On the basis of application, residential is the leading sector owing to initiatives taken by government of developing as well as developed region for infrastructural development.These infrastructural developments comprises of construction of several hotels, educational institutions, hospitals, commercial buildings, railways and airports among others.







Moreover, constantly growing population in several countries demand for increased residential construction.Several countries are facing shortage of housing and consequently, the governments are introducing various schemes and programs for the construction of residential buildings and houses in their respective country.







Furthermore, the governments are providing low interest rates, tax rebates, and low mortgages with an objective to enable affordable purchasing of housing property for the lower as well as middle-class population. Thus, growth in construction sector increases the shipments for TVs, consequently flourish the demand for TV mounts.







The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.







It also provides the overview and forecast for the global TV mounts market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.







The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the TV mounts industry.







