TV Para Niños Signs to Play.Works for Distribution

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TV Para Niños, the popular Spanish-language children's YouTube channel, has announced that they have signed with Play.Works, the largest Connected TV video and games network.

The partnership will help TV Para Niños reach new audiences across connected TV devices as they join Play.Works' already robust lineup of popular children's content, including Tankee, ZZ Kids TV, and Ninja Kidz TV.

TV Para Niños

TV Para Niños' main character, Leo The Truck, has enchanted both young viewers and parents alike. The series focuses on helping preschoolers develop logical thinking, dimensional orientation, attention, and social skills. In each episode, Leo and his friends Lea, Lifty, Scoop and the robots build different trucks, learn shapes, colors, numbers and basic geometry.

"The tremendous popularity and unparalleled fandom of the Leo the Truck brand started on YouTube," says TV Para Niños' Founder and CEO Tatiana Zakharchenko. "We are thrilled to be working with Play.Works and are excited for Leo The Truck and all TV Para Niños shows to become even more accessible now leveraging the vast Play.Works Connected TV network."

About TV Para Niños

TV Para Niños features educational content geared towards preschool-aged children with an astounding level of audience engagement. Developed to introduce children under five to new vocabulary in Spanish, TV Para Niños' educational animated shows have been watched over 1.6 billion times, with an established following of over 3 million subscribers and 40 million average views per month on YouTube. Their hit series Leo The Truck has over 100 episodes and a devoted following. TV Para Niños is represented by Paradigm.

About Play.Works

Play.Works is the leading games platform distributed through connected devices. Founded by interactive television pioneer Jonathan Boltax, Play.Works boasts the largest OTT games catalog in the world with over 400+ titles. Play.Works also leverages their proprietary connected device development framework that allows for rapid development across multiple Connected TV platforms to publish and distribute over 100 AVOD apps. Play.Works games and AVOD apps can be found on world leading players such as Comcast, Cox, Videotron, SKY, Roku, Vizio, LG, Samsung and more, with a combined reach of over 250M homes. Learn more about Play.Works at www.play.works.

