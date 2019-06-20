TV Parental Guidelines Announces Participation in the 2019 PTA Convention and Expo

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board today announced the TV Parental Guidelines' (i.e. the TV ratings system) participation in the 2019 National PTA (Parent Teacher Association) Convention and Expo, June 20-23 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The four-day event will unite 1,500 education leaders and parents around one common goal: change children's lives.

"The presence of the TV Parental Guidelines at this year's PTA Convention and Expo signifies our ongoing commitment to increasing awareness and use of the TV ratings system," said Michael Powell, president and CEO of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association and current chair of the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board. "We thank the National PTA for hosting this conference and we look forward to talking with parents and educators about how the TV ratings and controls can help adults make more informed decisions about the television programs children watch."

The television industry designed the TV Parental Guidelines to give parents more information about the content and age-appropriateness of TV programs. The TV ratings system includes two elements: an age-based rating that provides guidance about the age group for which a program is appropriate, and content descriptors. The TV ratings can be used in conjunction with many TV operators' parental controls and the V-Chip — a device built into most television sets — to allow parents to block out programs they do not want their children to see.

"National PTA has been involved with the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board for more than 20 years. Their commitment to empowering parents to make informed decisions concerning their child mirrors National PTA's dedication to the health, safety and well-being of every child," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, executive director of National PTA and a member of the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board since 2015. "We are pleased to be an active member of the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board, and we thank the TV Parental Guidelines for its participation in our 2019 Convention & Expo."

The TV Parental Guidelines booth, number 1014, will be located in the main Exhibition Hall on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22. Helpful information about the TV ratings and controls can be found at the booth. A comments box will also be available at the booth for attendees to leave feedback about the TV ratings system.

For more information about the TV ratings and parental controls, please download our fact sheet here and visit www.tvguidelines.org.

About the TV Parental Guidelines

The TV Parental Guidelines were created in 1996 to help parents monitor and control what their children watch on the increasing number of TV channels available in American homes each day. Designed by leading organizations of the TV industry to give parents more information about the age-appropriateness and content of TV programs, the Guidelines, modeled after the familiar movie ratings, are easily recognizable and easy to use. They apply to most television programs, including those geared towards young children. The TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board is responsible for overseeing the TV Parental Guidelines and for ensuring uniformity and consistency in the application of the Guidelines. The Board is comprised of 24 members from the broadcast and cable television industries, as well as the program production and public interest communities. The Board of Directors consists of the chief executive officers of the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB). For more information, please visit www.tvguidelines.org.

