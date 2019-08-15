TV Parental Guidelines Celebrates Back-to-School by Encouraging Greater Awareness of the TV Ratings System

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of a new school year upon us, the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board encourages parents and educators to utilize the TV ratings system (i.e. the TV Parental Guidelines) to help make decisions about programs that are appropriate for children.

"As students head back to school, the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board remains committed to increasing awareness of the TV ratings system and helping adults make more informed decisions about the television programs most suitable for children," said Michael Powell, President and CEO of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association and current chair of the the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board. "The TV ratings system is a valuable tool to help parents and teachers choose programs that are appropriate for children to watch."

As the 2019-2020 school year kicks off, the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board encourages educators and parents to help spread the word about TV ratings and parental controls to families across the nation. Here are some easy ways to help:

Download and print the TV Ratings Fact Sheet as a flyer to post at school, drop in student backpacks and/or hand out during back-to-school events (www.tvguidelines.org/resources/TheRatings.pdf).

Link to the TV Parental Guidelines website on PTA, school or organization websites using our downloadable web sticker (www.tvguidelines.org/newsResources.html).

Post about the TV Parental Guidelines (linking to the TV Ratings Fact Sheet and/or website) on social media channels.

More information about the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board and the TV ratings system can be found on the new mobile-friendly, bilingual TV Parental Guidelines website at www.tvguidelines.org.

About the TV Parental Guidelines

The TV Parental Guidelines were created in 1996 to help parents monitor and control what their children watch on the increasing number of TV channels available in American homes each day. The Guidelines were designed by leading organizations of the TV industry, in consultation with children's and other advocacy groups, to give parents more information about the age-appropriateness and content of TV programs. The Guidelines were modeled after the familiar movie ratings to be easily recognizable and easy to use. They apply to most television programs, including those geared towards young children. The TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board is responsible for overseeing the TV Parental Guidelines and for ensuring uniformity and consistency in the application of the Guidelines. The Board is comprised of 24 members from the broadcast and cable television industries, as well as the program production and public interest communities. The Board of Directors also includes the chief executive officers of the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB). For more information, please visit www.tvguidelines.org.

