TV Personality Debbie Matenopoulos Launches Greek-Inspired Clean Beauty Skincare Collection - IKARIA Beauty™

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy-nominated media personality Debbie Matenopoulos introduces her first skincare line - IKARIA Beauty™. The clean beauty line is inspired by Debbie's Greek heritage and healthy, California lifestyle. The collection includes skincare products and wellness supplements that merge the purity of Mother Nature with the power of modern science. The line is named after the lush Greek island of Ikaria, one of the five known Blue Zones where inhabitants typically live longer, healthier lives. The brand's products encapsulate the rejuvenating effects of the island paradise known for its crystal-clear waters, lush green hills and pristine beaches, where residents seem to defy the laws of aging.

"I wanted to create a line that was not only effective, but with clean ingredients you can actually feel good about putting on your skin and in your body," says Matenopoulos. "As a busy working mom who typically spends about 12 hours each day in full makeup, I've suffered from skin irritation, breakouts and rashes. It was important to me to offer products that were thoughtfully formulated with ingredients that are anti-inflammatory, non-irritating, non-acnegenic and safe for sensitive skin."

The line combines cutting-edge bio-engineering with natural homeopathic ingredients to maximize the power of every extract and deliver professional-grade results. IKARIA Beauty is free of over 50 harmful compounds typically found in commercial beauty products to protect the health and integrity of your skin. The line will consist of several items including its premier products the AGELESS Beauty Balm, TRANSFORM Skin Renewing Youth Elixir supplement and RENEW Daytime Fytó Retinol Serum.

AGELESS Beauty Balm: $89 - is a creamy, weightless balm that plumps and hydrates the skin to create a perfectly smooth complexion. It uses key ingredients like Volpura EP, an active ingredient extracted from the purple coneflower to help plump, volumize and sculpt the face. Other ingredients include Holy Basil (a proprietary extract with strong anti-inflammatory and skin-soothing benefits), Olive Oil (to provide antioxidant and antibacterial properties while hydrating the skin), Honey (a natural antioxidant with antibacterial properties that balances the skin's PH), and Royal Jelly (which contains powerful Vitamins B, C, and E, amino and fatty acids, minerals and antioxidants to soothe and nourish the skin).

TRANSFORM Skin Renewing Youth Elixir: $72 – A potent supplement, nutrient-rich powder formulated to promote visible wrinkle reduction, optimal skin firmness and a youthfully radiant complexion from the inside out. Key ingredients include Marine Collagen (to support skin hydration, firmness, smoothness and elasticity), BeautyOLIGO® prebiotic (to support reduction in visible wrinkles and increase skin hydration), Organic Blueberry Powder (to fight free radicals from sun damage with anti-inflammatory properties to prevent wrinkles), Lemon Bioflavonoids (Vitamin C to support skin brightening as well as the body's natural defenses), and Probiotics to promote digestive health and stimulate normal microflora in the gut.

RENEW Daytime Fytó Retinol Serum: $96 – A revolutionary serum formulated with a plant-derived retinol alternative, which provides the benefits of retinol without any of the harsh irritation. This lightweight serum helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while smoothing out skin tone. Key ingredients include Bakuchiol (a plant-derived form of retinol shown to help the look of fine lines, improve skin brightness, and help visibly even skin texture), Oat Bran Extract (has superior soothing properties and high antioxidant content), and Squalane (a plumping powerhouse known for its ability to help "push" moisture into the skin while supporting a healthy lipid barrier).

About Debbie Matenopoulos

Five-time Emmy® nominee Debbie Matenopoulos is one of the most recognized and respected personalities on television today. She is the current co-host of Hallmark Channel's lifestyle show "Home & Family," which is in its ninth season and author of the bestselling cookbook "It's All Greek to Me." For nearly two decades, Debbie has successfully sustained her career as a compelling journalist, talk show host, and lifestyle expert. Matenopoulos started her career at just 17 years old with MTV. She went on to serve as one of the original co-hosts of "The View," followed by nearly a decade at E! Network's hosting "Fashion Police," "The Daily 10" as well as their annual red-carpet coverage for the Emmys®; Grammys®; Golden Globes®; and Academy Awards®. Additional hosting stints include Style Network, CBS's "The Insider," and FOX's nationally-syndicated morning show "Good Day Live," just to name a few.

