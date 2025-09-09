TV Personality Nēv Schulman is Coldwell Banker Warburg's Newest Agent

Schulman was the host of MTV's "Catfish" and a runner-up on "Dancing With the Stars"

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Warburg (CBW), the premier brokerage that's been at the forefront of New York luxury real estate for more than 100 years, is pleased to announce that Nēv Schulman, a noted television personality known for hosting the MTV series "Catfish," is joining the firm as an agent. Notably, his father, Robert Schulman, has been a broker at CBW for more than 30 years.

Nēv Schulman

"We're thrilled to welcome Nēv Schulman to CBW," said Kevelyn Guzman, Regional Vice President of Coldwell Banker Warburg. "Beyond his career in television and his strong branding expertise, Nēv brings creativity that makes him a natural fit for real estate. We're especially proud that he chose CBW as the place to begin this next chapter, and we're excited to support him as he channels his vision into helping clients find their place in New York."

Schulman brings extensive experience in the social media, media production, and entertainment industries to CBW. A father of three, Schulman is a native of New York City, and a licensed real estate salesperson who has committed himself to philanthropy as much as he has to television production. He's worked with Dance Against Cancer, raising funds and awareness for cancer research; The Urban Justice Center, advocating for marginalized communities; and Achilles International, empowering athletes with disabilities to participate in mainstream sports. Now, he's bringing the same empathy, trust-building, and problem-solving skills to New York City's real estate industry.

"Hosting Catfish taught me how to listen deeply, build trust quickly, and help people navigate some of the most emotional decisions of their lives. Real estate in New York is no different—you need empathy, patience, and the ability to see through the noise to find the right home," said Schulman. "After watching my father dedicate more than 50 years to this business, it feels meaningful to follow in his footsteps and join Coldwell Banker Warburg—a firm that shares the same values of integrity and personal connection that I grew up admiring."

He joins soon after the company also announced the addition of agent Abigail Godfrey , star of Netflix's "Selling the City," and The Holmes Team, comprising Charles Holmes and Evita LaSasso , to the fold. Additionally, more than two dozen other agents and brokers, including two leading teams from Elegran Real Estate, have also moved to the company in recent months.

About Coldwell Banker Warburg

Coldwell Banker Warburg, formerly Warburg Realty, is a top-ten residential brokerage (per The Real Deal's annual brokerage rankings) in New York City. As the first firm fully branded under Coldwell Banker Global Luxury®, the company combines the legacy of a storied Manhattan brokerage with the reach, marketing power, and innovation of a global brand. The legacy firm brings over two centuries of collective experience, offering agents and their clients a global network of resources, marketing power, and international presence. A team of highly respected and experienced leaders committed to maintaining the highest standard of ethical business practice in the industry guides Coldwell Banker Warburg's agents. The brokerage is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.

Contact: Jesse Kent

Coldwell Banker Warburg

[email protected]

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Warburg