TV Show Office Spaces Announces Evolution into New Series Inside the Blueprint

This season, the show focuses on creative work in the hospitality, healthcare and education fields, as well as advancements in municipal construction and the increasingly popular green building movement. Inside the Blueprint is hitting the road to learn what inspired the innovators behind the products featured in the show.

Each episode examines four crucial steps related to these cutting-edge products and services: The Inspiration, the Idea, the Process and the Impact. Inside the Blueprint provides comprehensive, visually stunning views of how products are made and installed, and the far-reaching benefits they're having on the built environment — and the world.

The première episode features forward-thinking companies Delta Controls, one of the largest independent manufacturers of building automation systems; Grass America, whose motion systems make closing drawers virtually silent; St. Cloud Window, which uses insulating and attenuating glass to ensure maximum comfort for hotel guests; and Revolution Lighting, a leader in LED lighting technology.

About Inside the Blueprint

Inside the Blueprint, a new TV series presented by Office Spaces, takes a sweeping look at innovations in the commercial construction and design spaces, chronicling ideas and products that impact how we live, work and play. The show airs Sundays on Fox Business—check local listings for showtimes in your area.

For more information please visit http://insidetheblueprint.com/

