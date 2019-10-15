TV Time Acquires Mediamorph, the Leading Content Value Management Platform Powering Top Entertainment Brands

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TV Time, a leading TV and film tracking and insights platform, announced today the acquisition of Mediamorph. Mediamorph's Content Value Management (CVM) cloud platform powers the largest entertainment companies in the world. The acquisition will fuel the growth of both Mediamorph and TV Time and drive increased customer value through data-driven solutions.

TV Time provides cross-platform, global consumer insights around television and movies to multinational media companies and content creators. TV Time's first-party audience data and machine learning engines offer unique value to these companies by helping them better understand their audiences and enabling them to make more strategic decisions related to marketing, programming, packaging and licensing their content.

Mediamorph's Content Value Management platform powers more than two-thirds of all global digital transactional revenue for the film and television industries. Mediamorph tracks and accounts for more than two trillion TVOD, SVOD and AVOD global transactions annually across more than 1,200 platforms and manages over 20 million content avails across providers and distributors. Founded in 2008, the New York-based company orchestrates and optimizes the digital businesses of more than 50 of the biggest media and entertainment companies including all major Hollywood studios, top broadcasters and the largest global operators in the world.

"Together, our companies offer unparalleled global scale combined with unique data capabilities, to maximize revenue opportunities for our clients across thousands of platforms in more than 150 countries," said Richard Rosenblatt, TV Time co-founder and CEO. "With this acquisition, we will accelerate our growth and invest in Mediamorph's CVM platform to build features that provide a competitive advantage to our clients in this increasingly fragmented content market."

"Sitting at the epicenter of the entertainment industry, Mediamorph's CVM platform delivers speed, flexibility and cost-effective options enabling the largest media companies to better distribute, acquire and monetize their content," said Rob Gardos, CEO of Mediamorph. "This becomes even more powerful when you combine TV Time's analytics and AI capabilities. The combination of Mediamorph and TV Time will not only help our customers increase revenues, but will also enable a better user experience, personalization and customer engagement not previously available to the marketplace."

The growth of OTT platforms has transformed consumer video consumption. There is a growing and unprecedented volume of content with a number of new streaming services launching in the coming year. As a result, the monetization of content has become increasingly complex as the global marketplace becomes more competitive and fragmented.

TV Time's data focuses on experiential television and understanding how consumers are engaging in content. TV Time helps clients to understand the why behind the watch and viewers' emotional reaction to a series, episode, character, or film - providing clients with valuable sentiment data to demonstrate how their content is more relevant and thus more attractive to an audience than a traditional rating may show.

The combination of TV Time's consumer insights with Mediamorph's content management system enables a new kind of informed decision making for content buyers and sellers. The insights created from the joining of the two companies will enable clients to distribute their content more efficiently around the world resulting in increased revenue for their content.

Rosenblatt added, "In this new streaming world, where traditional ratings are no longer useful, the combined insights from Mediamorph and TV Time will allow our clients to make near real-time decisions around current licensed content as well as future licensing opportunities across the global content economy."

As part of the acquisition, the combined companies will operate under the name Whip Media Group and have offices in Los Angeles, New York City, London, Amsterdam, and Paris.

About TV Time

TV Time is the world's largest tracking platform for TV and movies. Every day, nearly a million people worldwide use TV Time to keep track of what they're watching, discover what to watch next and engage in a community of more than 12 million registered fans. Fueled by this global first-party data, TV Time offers business solutions through TVLytics. This service provides data and insights to media companies, talent agencies, advertisers and clients from the content ecosystem to better inform strategic decisions across their businesses. For more information about TVLytics, visit www.tvtime.com/tvlytics.

About Mediamorph

Mediamorph's mission is to boost business performance and accelerate content value across the entertainment ecosystem. Our Content Value Management (CVM) platform orchestrates the 360° process that brings content value from provider to distributor to the connected consumer. With advanced analytics and real-time access to actionable data, our cloud-based software tracks trillions of transactions and billions of dollars annually to maximize media monetization. Mediamorph has become the industry standard for the business of content, empowering the world's leading media and entertainment companies. For more information, please visit www.mediamorph.com .

