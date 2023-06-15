TV White Space Spectrum Global Strategic Business Report 2023

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "TV White Space Spectrum: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global TV White Space Spectrum Market to Reach $769 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for TV White Space Spectrum estimated at US$19.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$769 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 57.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 60.4% CAGR and reach US$558.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fixed segment is readjusted to a revised 52.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 70.5% CAGR



The TV White Space Spectrum market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$107.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 70.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 55.4% and 58.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 58.4% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Network Connectivity Platforms Exhibit Resilience to COVID-19 Pandemic: Effective Broadband Option to Connect People & Things

TV White Space Spectrum: Vacant Spectrum Parts with Immense Potential for Affordable Internet Connectivity

Creation of TV White Space Spectrum in US and UK

Key Features & Capabilities of TV White Space Spectrum

Devices Leveraging TV White Space Spectrum

Regulatory Regime

Rising Connectivity & Need for Broadband Internet in Rural Areas Offer Ideal Breeding Ground for Global TV White Space Spectrum Market

Key Factors Responsible for Explosive Growth of TV White Space Spectrum Market

FCC Rule Change: A Harbinger of Good Times

Portable Devices: The Largest Segment to Experience Fastest Growth

World TV White Space Spectrum Market by Device (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Portable TV White Space Device, and Fixed TV White Space Device

Rural Internet Access: Primary End-Use Leads the Application Market

World TV White Space Spectrum Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity, and Other End-Uses

North America Emerges as Thriving Market for TV White Space Spectrum

World TV White Space Spectrum Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World TV White Space Spectrum Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Rest of World, Canada , Europe , Japan , and USA

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

TV White Space for Addressing Digital Divide Issues Globally

Increasing Applications for TV White Space Infrastructure

Technology Improvements Guide Market Expansion

Rural Broadband: High Growth Area for TV White Space Technologies

TV White Space Gains Traction in Rural Broadband in North America

TV White Space: An Enabler for Rural Internet in India

TV White Space Eyes Opportunities in Urban Connectivity

Smart Homes Increase Urban Connectivity Demands

Growing Relevance in Emergency & Public Safety Applications

TV White Spaces: Key to Connect the Smart Electricity Grid

Transportation and Logistics: Niche End-Use Sector

Connected Cars Extend Lucrative Opportunities

Market to Benefit from Growing Importance of Intelligent Highway

Smart Cities to Drive Growth

Rising Emphasis on IoT Enthuses TV White Space Market

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Efforts from Industry Associations Augur Well

Transition to Digital TV Paves the Way for TV White Space Spectrum Market

TV White Space Standards

Regulatory Framework for Utilizing TV White Space

Issues & Challenges

