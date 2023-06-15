TV White Space Spectrum Global Strategic Business Report 2023

15 Jun, 2023, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "TV White Space Spectrum: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global TV White Space Spectrum Market to Reach $769 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for TV White Space Spectrum estimated at US$19.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$769 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 57.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 60.4% CAGR and reach US$558.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fixed segment is readjusted to a revised 52.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 70.5% CAGR
The TV White Space Spectrum market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$107.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 70.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 55.4% and 58.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 58.4% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Network Connectivity Platforms Exhibit Resilience to COVID-19 Pandemic: Effective Broadband Option to Connect People & Things
- TV White Space Spectrum: Vacant Spectrum Parts with Immense Potential for Affordable Internet Connectivity
- Creation of TV White Space Spectrum in US and UK
- Key Features & Capabilities of TV White Space Spectrum
- Devices Leveraging TV White Space Spectrum
- Regulatory Regime
- Rising Connectivity & Need for Broadband Internet in Rural Areas Offer Ideal Breeding Ground for Global TV White Space Spectrum Market
- Key Factors Responsible for Explosive Growth of TV White Space Spectrum Market
- FCC Rule Change: A Harbinger of Good Times
- Portable Devices: The Largest Segment to Experience Fastest Growth
- World TV White Space Spectrum Market by Device (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Portable TV White Space Device, and Fixed TV White Space Device
- Rural Internet Access: Primary End-Use Leads the Application Market
- World TV White Space Spectrum Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity, and Other End-Uses
- North America Emerges as Thriving Market for TV White Space Spectrum
- World TV White Space Spectrum Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World TV White Space Spectrum Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, Japan, and USA
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- TV White Space for Addressing Digital Divide Issues Globally
- Increasing Applications for TV White Space Infrastructure
- Technology Improvements Guide Market Expansion
- Rural Broadband: High Growth Area for TV White Space Technologies
- TV White Space Gains Traction in Rural Broadband in North America
- TV White Space: An Enabler for Rural Internet in India
- TV White Space Eyes Opportunities in Urban Connectivity
- Smart Homes Increase Urban Connectivity Demands
- Growing Relevance in Emergency & Public Safety Applications
- TV White Spaces: Key to Connect the Smart Electricity Grid
- Transportation and Logistics: Niche End-Use Sector
- Connected Cars Extend Lucrative Opportunities
- Market to Benefit from Growing Importance of Intelligent Highway
- Smart Cities to Drive Growth
- Rising Emphasis on IoT Enthuses TV White Space Market
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Efforts from Industry Associations Augur Well
- Transition to Digital TV Paves the Way for TV White Space Spectrum Market
- TV White Space Standards
- Regulatory Framework for Utilizing TV White Space
- Issues & Challenges
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 25 Featured)
- 6Harmonics Inc.
- Adaptrum Inc.
- ATDI S.A.
- Aviacomm Inc.
- Carlson Wireless Technologies, Inc.
- Key Bridge Wireless LLC
- KTS Wireless
- Metric Systems Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Redline Communications Group
- Shared Spectrum Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26j447
